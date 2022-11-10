English | हिंदी

Jeep Compass Is No Longer A Sub-20 Lakh SUV!

Modified On Nov 10, 2022 05:16 PM By Tarun for Jeep Compass

The base variant has received the highest price increase

Jeep Compass

Jeep has hiked the prices of the Compass premium SUV for the fourth time this year. Nearly all variants witness the price increase, which ranges from Rs 20,000 to Rs 1.8 lakh. The SUV is now priced from Rs 20.89 lakh to Rs 32.67 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). 

Here are its variant-wise prices: 

Petrol Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

Sport Petrol-MT

Rs 19.29 lakh

Rs 21.09 lakh

Rs 1.80 lakh

Sport Petrol DCT

Rs 21.87 lakh

Rs 22.07 lakh

Rs 20,000

Longitude Petrol-DCT

Rs 23.59 lakh

Rs 23.84 lakh

Rs 25,000

Night Eagle Petrol-DCT

Rs 24 lakh

Rs 24.25 lakh

Rs 25,000

Limited Petrol-DCT

Rs 25.69 lakh

Rs 26.09 lakh

Rs 40,000

Anniversary Edition Petrol-DCT

Rs 26.14 lakh

Rs 26.54 lakh

Rs 40,000

Model S Petrol-DCT

Rs 27.84 lakh

Rs 28.29 lakh

Rs 45,000

Also Read: The Fifth-gen Jeep Grand Cherokee Now Has A New Launch Date

Diesel Variants

Old Price

New Price

Difference

Sport Diesel-MT

Rs 20.89 lakh

Rs 20.89 lakh

-

Longitude Diesel-MT

Rs 22.79 lakh

Rs 23.04 lakh

Rs 25,000

Night Eagle Diesel-MT

Rs 23.20 lakh

Rs 23.45 lakh

Rs 25,000

Limited Diesel-MT

Rs 24.89 lakh

Rs 25.29 lakh

Rs 40,000

Anniversary Edition Diesel-MT

Rs 25.34 lakh

Rs 25.74 lakh

Rs 40,000

Model S Diesel-MT

Rs 27.04 lakh

Rs 27.49 lakh

Rs 45,000

Limited Diesel-AT 4X4

Rs 28.69 lakh

Rs 29.09 lakh

Rs 40,000

Anniversary Edition Diesel-AT 4X4

Rs 29.14 lakh

Rs 29.54 lakh

Rs 40,000

Model S Diesel-AT 4X4

Rs 30.84 lakh

Rs 31.29 lakh

Rs 45,000

Trailhawk Diesel AT 4X4

Rs 32.22 lakh

Rs 32.67 lakh

Rs 45,000

  • The base-spec Sport Turbo-petrol MT sees the maximum price hike of up to Rs 1.8 lakh while the diesel-powered base variant price remains the same. 

  • The Longitude and Night Eagle trims see a uniform price hike of Rs 25,000. 

  • Prices of the Limited and Anniversary Edition have increased uniformly by Rs 40,000, while the top-spec Model S and Trailhawk get costlier by Rs 45,000. 

The Compass is powered by a 170PS 2-litre and 163PS 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired with a manual transmission. The diesel can be opted with a 9-speed AT and the turbo-petrol with a 7-speed DCT (dual clutch auto).

Features include LED headlights, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a 10.1-inch touchscreen system, 360-degree camera, dual-zone climate control, and up to six airbags. 

Also Read: Jeep Avenger Electric SUV Premieres At Paris Motor Show, All Details Revealed

It rivals the likes of Hyundai Tucson, Volkswagen Tiguan and Citroen C5 Aircross, most of whom have an even higher entry price.

