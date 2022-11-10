Modified On Nov 10, 2022 05:16 PM By Tarun for Jeep Compass

The base variant has received the highest price increase

Jeep has hiked the prices of the Compass premium SUV for the fourth time this year. Nearly all variants witness the price increase, which ranges from Rs 20,000 to Rs 1.8 lakh. The SUV is now priced from Rs 20.89 lakh to Rs 32.67 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Here are its variant-wise prices:

Petrol Variant Old Price New Price Difference Sport Petrol-MT Rs 19.29 lakh Rs 21.09 lakh Rs 1.80 lakh Sport Petrol DCT Rs 21.87 lakh Rs 22.07 lakh Rs 20,000 Longitude Petrol-DCT Rs 23.59 lakh Rs 23.84 lakh Rs 25,000 Night Eagle Petrol-DCT Rs 24 lakh Rs 24.25 lakh Rs 25,000 Limited Petrol-DCT Rs 25.69 lakh Rs 26.09 lakh Rs 40,000 Anniversary Edition Petrol-DCT Rs 26.14 lakh Rs 26.54 lakh Rs 40,000 Model S Petrol-DCT Rs 27.84 lakh Rs 28.29 lakh Rs 45,000

Diesel Variants Old Price New Price Difference Sport Diesel-MT Rs 20.89 lakh Rs 20.89 lakh - Longitude Diesel-MT Rs 22.79 lakh Rs 23.04 lakh Rs 25,000 Night Eagle Diesel-MT Rs 23.20 lakh Rs 23.45 lakh Rs 25,000 Limited Diesel-MT Rs 24.89 lakh Rs 25.29 lakh Rs 40,000 Anniversary Edition Diesel-MT Rs 25.34 lakh Rs 25.74 lakh Rs 40,000 Model S Diesel-MT Rs 27.04 lakh Rs 27.49 lakh Rs 45,000 Limited Diesel-AT 4X4 Rs 28.69 lakh Rs 29.09 lakh Rs 40,000 Anniversary Edition Diesel-AT 4X4 Rs 29.14 lakh Rs 29.54 lakh Rs 40,000 Model S Diesel-AT 4X4 Rs 30.84 lakh Rs 31.29 lakh Rs 45,000 Trailhawk Diesel AT 4X4 Rs 32.22 lakh Rs 32.67 lakh Rs 45,000

The base-spec Sport Turbo-petrol MT sees the maximum price hike of up to Rs 1.8 lakh while the diesel-powered base variant price remains the same.

The Longitude and Night Eagle trims see a uniform price hike of Rs 25,000.

Prices of the Limited and Anniversary Edition have increased uniformly by Rs 40,000, while the top-spec Model S and Trailhawk get costlier by Rs 45,000.

The Compass is powered by a 170PS 2-litre and 163PS 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired with a manual transmission. The diesel can be opted with a 9-speed AT and the turbo-petrol with a 7-speed DCT (dual clutch auto).

Features include LED headlights, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a 10.1-inch touchscreen system, 360-degree camera, dual-zone climate control, and up to six airbags.

It rivals the likes of Hyundai Tucson , Volkswagen Tiguan and Citroen C5 Aircross , most of whom have an even higher entry price.

