Jeep Has Halted The Production Of Compass’ Petrol Variants

Published On May 18, 2023

Jeep dealerships across the country have stopped taking bookings for the same

The Compass’ petrol engine had an output of 163PS and 250Nm.

It now only comes with a 2.2-litre diesel engine.

Its petrol-manual Sport variant was discontinued last year.

The SUV is currently priced from Rs 21.44 lakh to Rs 31.64 lakh (ex-showroom).

At the end of last year, the petrol manual variant of the Jeep Compass was discontinued and the powertrain was limited to a seven-speed DCT. But now, Jeep has temporarily stopped the production of the SUV’s petrol variants altogether and dealers across the country have also stopped taking bookings for the same. However, the carmaker has not stated any reason for this move.

Compass Engine

The SUV is now only being offered with a 2.2-litre diesel engine that churns out 172PS and 350Nm, paired with either a six-speed manual or a nine-speed automatic transmission. The diesel variants also come with the option of four-wheel-drive.

The 1.4-litre petrol mill which is now unavailable generated 163PS and 250Nm and came mated to either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT.

Features & Safety

As a premium offering, the Jeep Compass comes with a large set of features. It’s equipped with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, a powered tailgate and wireless phone charging. The Compass even gets a panoramic sunroof.

When it comes to passenger safety, the SUV offers up to six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rollover mitigation, hill hold assist, a reverse parking camera and a 360-degree camera.

Price & Rivals

The Jeep Compass SUV prices range from Rs 21.44 lakh to Rs 31.64 lakh (ex-showroom) and it is a rival to the Tata Harrier, Hyundai Tucson, Volkswagen Tiguan and the Citroen C5 Aircross.

