Published On Mar 04, 2022 08:56 PM By Tarun for Jeep Compass

Expected to be introduced on the India-spec Compass as well, since it was already offered on the pre-facelift model

Jeep Australia has introduced the Night Eagle Edition for the Compass SUV. The edition mainly gets cosmetic differences and some feature additions over the regular base-spec variant, on which it is based. It’s priced at 39,950 Australian dollars (Rs 22.34 lakh), demanding $ 2000 (around Rs 1.20 lakh) over the base-spec variant.

The Compass Night Eagle edition sees complete chrome delete and gets black inserts all over the body. Up front, you can see blacked out finish for the lower bumpers (body-cladding), fog lamp surround, skid plates, full body cladding, and ‘Jeep’ inscription on the bonnet.

The side profile flaunts the 18-inch gloss black alloys and the black painted roof (standard). At the back, you again get blacked out skid plates, body-cladding (acting as the bumper), and the ‘Jeep’ inscription on the boot lid.

The Night Eagle can be had with all the colour options of the regular Compass, which include White, Brilliant Black, Minimal Grey, Grey Magnesio, Colarado Red, Hunter Green, and Galaxy Blue.

Inside the cabin, the Compass Night Eagle continues with its all-black interior but gets additional black inserts over the dash. It further gets black fabric/vinyl seats, which is found on the Compass’s base-spec variant (in Australia).

The Night Eagle continues with the standard features such as automatic LED headlamps with high-beam assist, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charging, dual-zone climate control, push-button start, and powered driver’s seat. Safety features include six airbags, a rear parking camera, active lane management, blind spot monitor, adaptive cruise control, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

It’s offered (in Australia) with a sole 175PS/229Nm 2.4-litre petrol engine, paired with a 6-speed automatic. The Night Eagle gets FWD (front-wheel-drive) as standard, while rest of the variants get AWD. For that matter, the 170PS 2-litre diesel engine is offered only with the Trailhawk variant.

We’re expecting Jeep India to introduce the Compass Night Eagle edition. For reference, it was briefly available with the pre-facelift model, demanding Rs 45,000 more than its corresponding variant. So, since the newer version of this edition is based on the facelifted Compass, it’s expected to be the same for India.

Jeep India retails the Compass from Rs 17.79 lakh to Rs 29.34 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It rivals the Hyundai Tucson , Citroen C5 Aircross, and Volkswagen Tiguan .

