Modified On Jun 10, 2024 08:20 PM By Samarth for Jeep Compass

The entry-level SUV from Jeep is offered in a single 2-litre diesel engine with option of both front-wheel and all-wheel drive

Jeep Compass now starts at Rs 18.99 lakh, gets a price cut of Rs 1.7 lakh on the Sport Variant.

Except Sport, all other variants get a hike of Rs 14,000.

The SUV is available in 2-litre diesel engine producing 170 PS.

Available with both front-wheel and all-wheel drive options.

Prices range from Rs 18.99 lakh to Rs 32.41 lakh (ex-showroom).

The prices of the Jeep Compass’ base variant have been cut down by Rs 1.7 lakh, with the SUV now starting at Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom pan India). This price drop makes the SUV more affordable for customers, however, all other variants witness a price hike of Rs 14,000.

The Compass is the entry level SUV from the American automobile marque, in the Indian market. Here’s the variant wise updated price list:

Variant Old Prices New Prices Difference Sport 2.0D MT Rs 20.69 lakh Rs 18.99 lakh -Rs 1.70 lakh Longitude 2.0D MT Rs 22.19 lakh NA Longitude (O2) 2.0D MT Rs 24.69 lakh Rs 24.83 lakh + Rs 14,000 Night Eagle (O) 2.0D MT Rs 25.04 lakh Rs 25.18 lakh (Night Eagle (O2)) + Rs 14,000 Limited (O) 2.0D MT Rs 26.19 lakh Rs 26.33 lakh + Rs 14,000 Black Shark (O) 2.0D MT Rs 26.69 lakh Rs 26.83 lakh + Rs 14,000 Model S (O2) 2.0D MT Rs 28.19 lakh Rs 28.33 lakh + Rs 14,000 Longitude 2.0D AT FWD Rs 24.19 lakh NA Longitude (O2) 2.0D AT FWD Rs 26.69 lakh Rs 26.83 lakh + Rs 14,000 Night Eagle (O) 2.0D AT FWD Rs 27.04 lakh Rs 27.18 lakh (Night Eagle (O2)) Limited (O) 2.0D AT FWD Rs 28.19 lakh Rs 28.33 lakh + Rs 14,000 Black Shark (O) 2.0D AT FWD Rs 28.69 lakh Rs 28.83 lakh + Rs 14,000 Model S (O2) 2.0D AT FWD Rs 30.19 lakh Rs 30.33 lakh + Rs 14,000 Limited (O) 4x4 2.0D AT Rs 29.84 lakh NA Model S (O2) 4x4 2.0D AT Rs 32.27 lakh Rs 32.41 lakh + Rs 14,000

*(All prices mentioned are ex-showroom)

Key Takeaways

The price of the base variant of Compass has been reduced by Rs 1.7 lakh, bringing it down to Rs 18.99 lakh from Rs 20.69 lakh.

Except for the base variant, all other trim levels have seen a uniform increase of Rs 14,000, resulting in a higher overall prices compared to before.

Prices of the Longitude and Limited (O) 4X4 variant haven’t been mentioned on the official website.

Features and Safety

The top-spec variant offers features like a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car technology, a 10.25-inch digital driver display, ventilated front seats, an 8-way adjustable powered driver’s seat, wireless phone charger, cruise control, dual-zone climate control, and a panoramic sunroof.

In terms of safety, it is equipped with up to six airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and hill start assist.

Powertrain

The Jeep Compass gets a single 2.0-litre diesel unit that delivers 170 PS and 350 Nm, available with either a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed automatic transmission. The Compass offers both front-wheel and all-wheel drivetrains. That said, the latter can be opted with just the 9-speed automatic.

Price and Rivals

Following the price cut, the SUV now starts at Rs 18.99 lakh and the top variant now goes upto Rs 32.41 lakh. It continues to rival the Hyundai Tucson, Tata Harrier, Volkswagen Tiguan and Citroen C5 Aircross.

All prices are ex-showroom, pan India

