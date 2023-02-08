Modified On Feb 08, 2023 06:37 PM By Tarun for Jeep Meridian

They get minor cosmetic changes but limited-time special prices make them more affordable than the base variants

Compass Club Edition is priced at Rs 20.99 lakh; Rs 27.75 lakh for the Meridian.

New ‘Club Edition’ gets an exclusive graphic on the hood and a badging on the boot.

The Compass’ limited edition costs Rs 10,000 less than its base-spec Sport Diesel-MT.

Meridian Club Edition undercuts its base-spec Limited Diesel-MT’s price by Rs 2.35 lakh.

Gets no feature and powertrain changes.

Jeep Compass and Meridian are now available with a new limited ‘Club Edition’ trim. The limited-run variants are based on both the SUVs’ base-spec trims, carrying just a couple of cosmetic differences. Here are the prices:

Model Club Edition Base-spec Variant Difference Compass Sport Diesel-MT Rs 20.99 lakh Rs 21.09 lakh (- Rs 10,000) Meridian Limited Diesel-MT Rs 27.75 lakh Rs 30.10 lakh ( - Rs 2.35 lakh)

The Compass Club edition is based on the SUV’s base-spec Sport Diesel MT variant, undercutting the current prices by Rs 10,000. The difference is higher on the Meridian, where the new Club edition is more affordable than the Meridian Limited diesel manual by Rs 2.35 lakh.

However, if you want these special editions at these prices, you will have to rush. Only limited variants of the same are available till the end of February. Talking about the cosmetic differences, there’s a new exclusive graphic on the hood and a ‘Club Edition’ badging on the boot.

Both the SUVs are feature loaded with LED headlamps, a panoramic sunroof, 10-inch touchscreen system, dual-zone AC, and wireless phone charging. Safety is covered by up to six airbags, TPMS, a 360-degree camera, and hill hold assist.

Powering the Compass and Meridian is the same 170PS, 2-litre diesel engine, paired with six-speed manual and nine-speed automatic. Both of them get an all-wheel drivetrain as an option with their diesel guises. The Compass additionally gets a 163PS, 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine, mated to a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT (dual clutch automatic).

Prices of the Jeep Compass usually range from Rs 21.09 lakh to Rs 31.29 lakh and it rivals the Hyundai Tucson, Volkswagen Tiguan and Citroen C5 Aircross. The Meridian retails from Rs 30.10 lakh to Rs 37.15 lakh (all prices ex-showroom), and goes up against Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and the Skoda Kodiaq.

