January 2023 Was All About Maruti’s Domination In 15 Of The Most Sought-after Cars List

At the start of 2023, two models were able to go past the 20,000-unit monthly sales milestone

Top 15 selling cars of January 2023

The year 2023 is off to a strong start for the automotive sector as indicated by the sales numbers for most sought-after models. It’s anyone’s guess as to which carmaker has managed to grab the top spots (read Maruti) in the January sales list, thanks to the Alto, Wagon R and Swift.

Here’s a look at the 15 cars that had the most takers in January 2023:

Model

January 2023

January 2022

December 2022

Maruti Alto

21,411

12,342

8,648

Maruti Wagon R

20,466

20,334

10,181

Maruti Swift

16,440

19,108

12,061

Maruti Baleno

16,357

6,791

16,932

Tata Nexon

15,567

13,816

12,053

Hyundai Creta

15,037

9,869

10,205

Maruti Brezza

14,359

9,576 (Vitara Brezza)

11,200

Tata Punch

12,006

10,027

10,586

Maruti Eeco

11,709

10,528

10,581

Maruti Dzire

11,317

14,967

11,997

Hyundai Venue

10,738

11,377

8,285

Kia Seltos

10,470

11,483

5,995

Maruti Ertiga

9,750

11,847

12,273

Kia Sonet

9,261

6,904

5,772

Tata Tiago

9,032

5,195

6,052

Also Read: Maruti Gives Baleno, Ertiga & XL6 Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay And More Tech

Takeaway

Maruti Alto 800

  • With a year-on-year (YoY) growth of over 70 percent, Maruti Alto took the top spot in the list of best-selling cars of January with over 21,000 units shipped. These numbers are inclusive of both the Alto 800 and Alto K10.

  • The only other model to go beyond the 20,000-unit mark in January 2023 was the Maruti Wagon R. Its month-on-month (MoM) sales number grew more than double, while over the year went up by 130-odd units.

Maruti Swift
Maruti Baleno

  • Following the Wagon R were the Swift and Baleno, with more than 16,000 total units sold for each. The Baleno’s YoY number shot up by a mammoth over 140 percent.

  • The Tata Nexon was the best-selling SUV for January 2023 with over 15,000 units sold. Tata dispatched over 15,500 units of the SUV, which also includes the Nexon EV Prime and Max.

Hyundai Creta

  • The Hyundai Creta wasn’t far behind as it also sold over 15,000 units in the first month of 2023, which was a leap of nearly 5,000 units from December 2022.

  • Another popular and frequent table-topper, the Maruti Brezza, came after the Creta. Its YoY number increased by 50 percent.

  • Tata’s micro SUV, the Punch, had over 12,000 takers in the first month of 2023, growing in both MoM and YoY figures.

  • The next two Maruti models, the Eeco and Dzire, registered more than 11,000-unit sales each in January 2023. While the Eeco’s YoY figure grew by over 10 percent, the Dzire saw the maximum drop in its YoY figures (by almost 25 percent) among all the models listed here.

Hyundai Venue
Kia Seltos

  • The next best-selling cars were SUVs again - the Hyundai Venue and Kia Seltos. The latter was the last car on this list to breach the 10,000-unit sales milestone.

  • The Maruti Ertiga is the best-selling real MPV here but its sales did drop both in terms of YoY and MoM comparisons. The Kia Sonet on the other hand witnessed big jumps in sales, going over the 9,000 units mark.

  • Lastly, we have the Tata Tiago with a similar growth as the Sonet and saw its total sales go beyond the 9,000-unit sales mark as well. Do note that the Tiago’s numbers are inclusive of the Tiago EV as well.

