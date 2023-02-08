Modified On Feb 08, 2023 11:09 AM By Rohit for Maruti Alto 800

At the start of 2023, two models were able to go past the 20,000-unit monthly sales milestone

The year 2023 is off to a strong start for the automotive sector as indicated by the sales numbers for most sought-after models. It’s anyone’s guess as to which carmaker has managed to grab the top spots (read Maruti) in the January sales list, thanks to the Alto, Wagon R and Swift.

Here’s a look at the 15 cars that had the most takers in January 2023:

Model January 2023 January 2022 December 2022 Maruti Alto 21,411 12,342 8,648 Maruti Wagon R 20,466 20,334 10,181 Maruti Swift 16,440 19,108 12,061 Maruti Baleno 16,357 6,791 16,932 Tata Nexon 15,567 13,816 12,053 Hyundai Creta 15,037 9,869 10,205 Maruti Brezza 14,359 9,576 (Vitara Brezza) 11,200 Tata Punch 12,006 10,027 10,586 Maruti Eeco 11,709 10,528 10,581 Maruti Dzire 11,317 14,967 11,997 Hyundai Venue 10,738 11,377 8,285 Kia Seltos 10,470 11,483 5,995 Maruti Ertiga 9,750 11,847 12,273 Kia Sonet 9,261 6,904 5,772 Tata Tiago 9,032 5,195 6,052

Takeaway

With a year-on-year (YoY) growth of over 70 percent, Maruti Alto took the top spot in the list of best-selling cars of January with over 21,000 units shipped. These numbers are inclusive of both the Alto 800 and Alto K10.

The only other model to go beyond the 20,000-unit mark in January 2023 was the Maruti Wagon R. Its month-on-month (MoM) sales number grew more than double, while over the year went up by 130-odd units.

Following the Wagon R were the Swift and Baleno, with more than 16,000 total units sold for each. The Baleno’s YoY number shot up by a mammoth over 140 percent.

The Tata Nexon was the best-selling SUV for January 2023 with over 15,000 units sold. Tata dispatched over 15,500 units of the SUV, which also includes the Nexon EV Prime and Max.

The Hyundai Creta wasn’t far behind as it also sold over 15,000 units in the first month of 2023, which was a leap of nearly 5,000 units from December 2022.

Another popular and frequent table-topper, the Maruti Brezza, came after the Creta. Its YoY number increased by 50 percent.

Tata’s micro SUV, the Punch, had over 12,000 takers in the first month of 2023, growing in both MoM and YoY figures.

The next two Maruti models, the Eeco and Dzire, registered more than 11,000-unit sales each in January 2023. While the Eeco’s YoY figure grew by over 10 percent, the Dzire saw the maximum drop in its YoY figures (by almost 25 percent) among all the models listed here.

The next best-selling cars were SUVs again - the Hyundai Venue and Kia Seltos. The latter was the last car on this list to breach the 10,000-unit sales milestone.

The Maruti Ertiga is the best-selling real MPV here but its sales did drop both in terms of YoY and MoM comparisons. The Kia Sonet on the other hand witnessed big jumps in sales, going over the 9,000 units mark.

Lastly, we have the Tata Tiago with a similar growth as the Sonet and saw its total sales go beyond the 9,000-unit sales mark as well. Do note that the Tiago’s numbers are inclusive of the Tiago EV as well.

Read More on : Alto 800 on road price