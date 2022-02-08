January 2022 Sub-compact SUV Sales: Tata Nexon Still On Top

Hyundai saw a month-on-month growth of nearly 10 percent for the Venue and was the only other sub-4m SUV to record sales of over 10,000 units.

The Maruti Vitara Brezza is due to be updated in 2022 and currently is the third-best selling model in its segment. Its figures for January and December 2021 were quite similar, hovering around 9,500 units each month. Its Toyota-badged version stays at the bottom of the list.