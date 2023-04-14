Isuzu’s Pickups And SUV Are Now Compliant With BS6 Phase 2 Norms

Published On Apr 14, 2023 04:15 PM By Rohit for Isuzu V-Cross

All three cars are now available in a new “Valencia Orange” paint shade as well

Isuzu V-Cross, Hi-Lander and mu-X

  • Common feature upgrades for the three cars include idle-engine start/stop and a new type of tyres.

  • New features on board the V-Cross 4x2 AT include hill descent control, cruise control and ESC.

  • The mu-X’s only update is a redesigned grille.

  • Isuzu has now equipped the Hi-Lander with auto AC and rear defogger.

  • All three cars get a 1.9-litre diesel engine; 4x4 and AT only available with V-Cross and mu-X.

Isuzu has introduced the BS6 phase 2-compliant iterations of its India lineup: two pickups (V-Cross and Hi-Lander) and the mu-X SUV. All three cars have been given slight cosmetic tweaks and some feature upgrades. Let’s check them out:

Common Updates

Isuzu V-Cross Valencia Orange shade

The carmaker is offering a fresh “Valencia Orange” paint shade on all three models. Apart from the new paint option, the two pickups and the SUV now also come with idle-engine start/stop, low friction tyres and fluid warmer for the automatic transmission (AT) to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions.

Changes On All 3 Cars

Isuzu V-Cross cabin
Isuzu V-Cross brown seats

V-Cross

Hi-Lander

mu-X

  • Cruise control

  • Newly designed black alloy wheels

  • Grey finished ORVMs

  • Front fog lamp garnish

  • Two-tone brown upholstery

  • Brown inserts on the dashboard, door pads and around the gear selector lever

  • Traction control

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • Hill-descent control

  • Hill start assist

  • Auto climate control

  • Rear defogger

  • Redesigned grille

As evident, most of the feature upgrades have come for the V-Cross pickup in its Z 4X2 automatic variant, while the Hi-Lander and mu-X barely get any changes.

Powertrain Details

All the three cars get the same 1.9-litre diesel unit (163PS/360Nm). The V-Cross is the only model in the trio to get both 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT gearbox options. While the mu-X only comes with the latter, the Hi-Lander offers just the manual transmission. The Hi-Lander is only available in the 4x2 guise, while the other two can be had in both 4x2 and 4x4 versions.

Price Range And Competition

Isuzu Hi-Lander
Isuzu mu-X

The updated V-Cross is priced from Rs 23.50 lakh, while the Hi-Lander costs Rs 19.50 lakh. On the other hand, the mu-X’s starting price is Rs 37.90 lakh. The Isuzu pickup duo is an affordable alternative to the Toyota Hilux, while the mu-X takes on the Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster.

All prices ex-showroom Chennai

