India-spec Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Unveiled, Will Sit As The Brand’s New Flagship SUV

Just like the Tiguan, the Tayron comes in the sportier R-Line trim

The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line has been unveiled, marking the German carmaker’s re-entry into the premium 7-seater SUV space. Positioned above the Tiguan R-Line, the Tayron R-Line is essentially its larger, three-row sibling and now becomes Volkswagen’s flagship SUV for the Indian market.

If you were in the market looking for a 7-seater SUV and wanted German credentials, then the Tayron R-Line could be for you. Read on as we have covered all of its details in the next section:

Exterior

Front

The front design is largely similar to the Tiguan R-Line, except for an ever-so-slightly retweaked grille.

The illuminated Volkswagen logo and the connected LED light bar give it a distinctive look.

Major portions of the bumper are finished in gloss black plastics. Consider investing in a paint protection film (PPF) to protect it from scratches.

Small Details: R Logo on the grille signifies that it’s the sportier-looking Tayron. Internationally, Volkswagen offers more variants that get slightly different design elements.

Side

Viewed from the side, the Tayron’s elongated proportions (more on that later) clearly hint at the presence of a third row.

19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels are similar to the Tiguan R-Line and fill the wheel arches nicely.

Wheel arches get slim gloss black cladding.

Smaller Details: You also get an R badge at the front door, and chrome finishes around the window surrounds, adding to the bling.

Rear

At the rear, the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line adopts a clean yet contemporary design.

The highlight here is the connected LED tail lamps, which feature pixel-style lighting elements and give the SUV a distinctive light signature at night.

For contrast, the bumper gets gloss black treatment, similar to the front end.

If you want to check out the VW Tiguan R-Line in detail, head over to this story.

Watch This Space For: A detailed comparison between the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line and Tayron R-Line.

Dimensions

The Tayron is basically a longer Tiguan. Let’s take a quick look at the dimensions of the Tayron R-Line to see how much longer it is:

Parameters Tayron R-Line Tiguan R-Line Difference Length 4792 mm 4539 mm +253 mm Width 1866 mm 1859 mm +7 mm Height 1665 mm 1656 mm +9 mm Wheelbase 2789 mm 2680 mm +109 mm Boot Space 345 litres (with 3 rows up) 850 litres (with folded 3rd row) 652 litres (- 307 mm with three rows up)

In terms of width and height, the difference is not significant.

The main difference is in the length and wheelbase. You also get more significant boot space (when you fold down the third row).

Interior

Inside, the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line dashboard looks minimalist and has a bit in common with the Tiguan R-Line.

Two large screens dominate the dashboard: a 15-inch floating infotainment and a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display.

Most of the features can be accessed only via the touchscreen, including the climate controls.

Ambient lighting pattern on the dashboard looks uber cool. You can choose 30 different colours as per your taste.

Small Details: A small R badge on the steering wheel denotes you’re driving the Tayron R-Line. Multi-function knob on the floor console allows you to tweak volume and drive modes.

The Tayron’s front seats are electrically adjustable, unlike the Tigaun R-Line’s manual adjustment. It further comes with massaging, ventilation and heating functions.

What has changed significantly is the addition of a third row.

The second row seats come with both sliding and reclining functions for added practicality.

Features & Safety

Let’s be honest, the Tiguan R-Line had some misses that were unacceptable at this price point. The good thing is that the Tayron R-Line makes sure that you don’t miss out on those amenities. We are talking about ventilated and powered front seats; both these features have been introduced on the Tayron R-Line. Moreover, the larger SUV also gets a powered tailgate over the Tiguan R-Line.

Top features include a 15-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch fully-digital driver’s display, a Harman Kardon sound system and connected car tech.

You also get a heads-up display, a massage function with the front-row seats, 3-zone auto AC, dual wireless phone chargers, and 30-colour ambient lighting.

In terms of safety, you get 9 airbags, front and rear parking sensors, an electronic parking brake, TPMS, a 360-degree camera, disc brakes on all four wheels and a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) tech.

Powertrain

The engine and transmission specifications of the Volkswagen Tayron is as follows:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol Power 204 PS Torque 320 Nm Transmission 7-speed DCT Drivetrain All-wheel drive

The Tayron R-Line comes with the same engine as the Tiguan R-Line.

Power is sent to all four wheels using a 7-speed DCT.

It also comes with adaptive dampers, where you can make the suspension softer or stiffer as per your preference.

Rivals

The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line puts up a fight against rivals like the Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, and the Jeep Meridian.

Would you pick the Tayron R-Line over popular SUVs like the Fortuner and Kodiaq? Let us know in the comments section below.