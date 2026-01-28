India-spec Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Unveiled, Will Sit As The Brand’s New Flagship SUV
Modified On Jan 28, 2026 08:20 PM By CarDekho
-
Just like the Tiguan, the Tayron comes in the sportier R-Line trim
The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line has been unveiled, marking the German carmaker’s re-entry into the premium 7-seater SUV space. Positioned above the Tiguan R-Line, the Tayron R-Line is essentially its larger, three-row sibling and now becomes Volkswagen’s flagship SUV for the Indian market.
If you were in the market looking for a 7-seater SUV and wanted German credentials, then the Tayron R-Line could be for you. Read on as we have covered all of its details in the next section:
Exterior
Front
-
The front design is largely similar to the Tiguan R-Line, except for an ever-so-slightly retweaked grille.
-
The illuminated Volkswagen logo and the connected LED light bar give it a distinctive look.
-
Major portions of the bumper are finished in gloss black plastics. Consider investing in a paint protection film (PPF) to protect it from scratches.
|
Small Details:
R Logo on the grille signifies that it’s the sportier-looking Tayron. Internationally, Volkswagen offers more variants that get slightly different design elements.
Side
-
Viewed from the side, the Tayron’s elongated proportions (more on that later) clearly hint at the presence of a third row.
-
19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels are similar to the Tiguan R-Line and fill the wheel arches nicely.
-
Wheel arches get slim gloss black cladding.
|
Smaller Details:
You also get an R badge at the front door, and chrome finishes around the window surrounds, adding to the bling.
Rear
-
At the rear, the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line adopts a clean yet contemporary design.
-
The highlight here is the connected LED tail lamps, which feature pixel-style lighting elements and give the SUV a distinctive light signature at night.
-
For contrast, the bumper gets gloss black treatment, similar to the front end.
If you want to check out the VW Tiguan R-Line in detail, head over to this story.
|
Watch This Space For:
A detailed comparison between the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line and Tayron R-Line.
Dimensions
The Tayron is basically a longer Tiguan. Let’s take a quick look at the dimensions of the Tayron R-Line to see how much longer it is:
|
Parameters
|
Tayron R-Line
|
Tiguan R-Line
|
Difference
|
Length
|
4792 mm
|
4539 mm
|
+253 mm
|
Width
|
1866 mm
|
1859 mm
|
+7 mm
|
Height
|
1665 mm
|
1656 mm
|
+9 mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2789 mm
|
2680 mm
|
+109 mm
|
Boot Space
|
345 litres (with 3 rows up)
850 litres (with folded 3rd row)
|
652 litres
|
(- 307 mm with three rows up)
-
In terms of width and height, the difference is not significant.
-
The main difference is in the length and wheelbase. You also get more significant boot space (when you fold down the third row).
Interior
Inside, the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line dashboard looks minimalist and has a bit in common with the Tiguan R-Line.
-
Two large screens dominate the dashboard: a 15-inch floating infotainment and a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display.
-
Most of the features can be accessed only via the touchscreen, including the climate controls.
-
Ambient lighting pattern on the dashboard looks uber cool. You can choose 30 different colours as per your taste.
|
Small Details:
A small R badge on the steering wheel denotes you’re driving the Tayron R-Line. Multi-function knob on the floor console allows you to tweak volume and drive modes.
- The Tayron’s front seats are electrically adjustable, unlike the Tigaun R-Line’s manual adjustment. It further comes with massaging, ventilation and heating functions.
-
What has changed significantly is the addition of a third row.
-
The second row seats come with both sliding and reclining functions for added practicality.
Features & Safety
Let’s be honest, the Tiguan R-Line had some misses that were unacceptable at this price point. The good thing is that the Tayron R-Line makes sure that you don’t miss out on those amenities. We are talking about ventilated and powered front seats; both these features have been introduced on the Tayron R-Line. Moreover, the larger SUV also gets a powered tailgate over the Tiguan R-Line.
-
Top features include a 15-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch fully-digital driver’s display, a Harman Kardon sound system and connected car tech.
-
You also get a heads-up display, a massage function with the front-row seats, 3-zone auto AC, dual wireless phone chargers, and 30-colour ambient lighting.
-
In terms of safety, you get 9 airbags, front and rear parking sensors, an electronic parking brake, TPMS, a 360-degree camera, disc brakes on all four wheels and a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) tech.
Powertrain
The engine and transmission specifications of the Volkswagen Tayron is as follows:
|
Engine
|
2-litre turbo-petrol
|
Power
|
204 PS
|
Torque
|
320 Nm
|
Transmission
|
7-speed DCT
|
Drivetrain
|
All-wheel drive
- The Tayron R-Line comes with the same engine as the Tiguan R-Line.
-
Power is sent to all four wheels using a 7-speed DCT.
-
It also comes with adaptive dampers, where you can make the suspension softer or stiffer as per your preference.
Rivals
The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line puts up a fight against rivals like the Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, and the Jeep Meridian.
Would you pick the Tayron R-Line over popular SUVs like the Fortuner and Kodiaq? Let us know in the comments section below.
