    India-spec Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Unveiled, Will Sit As The Brand’s New Flagship SUV

    Modified On Jan 28, 2026 08:20 PM By CarDekho

    6.2K Views
    Just like the Tiguan, the Tayron comes in the sportier R-Line trim

    Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

    The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line has been unveiled, marking the German carmaker’s re-entry into the premium 7-seater SUV space. Positioned above the Tiguan R-Line, the Tayron R-Line is essentially its larger, three-row sibling and now becomes Volkswagen’s flagship SUV for the Indian market.

    If you were in the market looking for a 7-seater SUV and wanted German credentials, then the Tayron R-Line could be for you. Read on as we have covered all of its details in the next section:

    Exterior 

    Front

    • The front design is largely similar to the Tiguan R-Line, except for an ever-so-slightly retweaked grille. 

    • The illuminated Volkswagen logo and the connected LED light bar give it a distinctive look. 

    • Major portions of the bumper are finished in gloss black plastics. Consider investing in a paint protection film (PPF) to protect it from scratches. 

    Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

    Small Details: 

    R Logo on the grille signifies that it’s the sportier-looking Tayron. Internationally, Volkswagen offers more variants that get slightly different design elements. 

    Side

    • Viewed from the side, the Tayron’s elongated proportions (more on that later) clearly hint at the presence of a third row.

    Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

    • 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels are similar to the Tiguan R-Line and fill the wheel arches nicely. 

    • Wheel arches get slim gloss black cladding. 

    Smaller Details: 

    You also get an R badge at the front door, and chrome finishes around the window surrounds, adding to the bling. 

    Rear

    • At the rear, the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line adopts a clean yet contemporary design. 

    Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

    • The highlight here is the connected LED tail lamps, which feature pixel-style lighting elements and give the SUV a distinctive light signature at night. 

    • For contrast, the bumper gets gloss black treatment, similar to the front end. 

    If you want to check out the VW Tiguan R-Line in detail, head over to this story.

    Watch This Space For:

    A detailed comparison between the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line and Tayron R-Line. 

    Dimensions 

    The Tayron is basically a longer Tiguan. Let’s take a quick look at the dimensions of the Tayron R-Line to see how much longer it is: 

    Parameters

    Tayron R-Line

    Tiguan R-Line

    Difference

    Length 

    4792 mm 

    4539 mm 

    +253 mm 

    Width 

    1866 mm 

    1859 mm 

    +7 mm 

    Height 

    1665 mm

    1656 mm 

    +9 mm 

    Wheelbase

    2789 mm

    2680 mm 

    +109 mm 

    Boot Space

    345 litres (with 3 rows up)

    850 litres (with folded 3rd row)

    652 litres

    (- 307 mm with three rows up)

    • In terms of width and height, the difference is not significant. 

    • The main difference is in the length and wheelbase. You also get more significant boot space (when you fold down the third row). 

    Interior

    Inside, the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line dashboard looks minimalist and has a bit in common with the Tiguan R-Line.

    Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

    • Two large screens dominate the dashboard: a 15-inch floating infotainment and a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display. 

    • Most of the features can be accessed only via the touchscreen, including the climate controls. 

    • Ambient lighting pattern on the dashboard looks uber cool. You can choose 30 different colours as per your taste. 

    Small Details: 

    A small R badge on the steering wheel denotes you’re driving the Tayron R-Line. Multi-function knob on the floor console allows you to tweak volume and drive modes. 
    • The Tayron’s front seats are electrically adjustable, unlike the Tigaun R-Line’s manual adjustment. It further comes with massaging, ventilation and heating functions. 

    • What has changed significantly is the addition of a third row.

    • The second row seats come with both sliding and reclining functions for added practicality. 

    Features & Safety

    Let’s be honest, the Tiguan R-Line had some misses that were unacceptable at this price point. The good thing is that the Tayron R-Line makes sure that you don’t miss out on those amenities. We are talking about ventilated and powered front seats; both these features have been introduced on the Tayron R-Line. Moreover, the larger SUV also gets a powered tailgate over the Tiguan R-Line. 

    • Top features include a 15-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch fully-digital driver’s display, a Harman Kardon sound system and connected car tech. 

    • You also get a heads-up display, a massage function with the front-row seats, 3-zone auto AC, dual wireless phone chargers, and 30-colour ambient lighting.

    • In terms of safety, you get 9 airbags, front and rear parking sensors, an electronic parking brake, TPMS, a 360-degree camera, disc brakes on all four wheels and a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) tech. 

    Powertrain 

    The engine and transmission specifications of the Volkswagen Tayron is as follows:

    Engine

    2-litre turbo-petrol

    Power 

    204 PS

    Torque

    320 Nm

    Transmission

    7-speed DCT

    Drivetrain

    All-wheel drive
    • The Tayron R-Line comes with the same engine as the Tiguan R-Line.

    Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

    • Power is sent to all four wheels using a 7-speed DCT.

    • It also comes with adaptive dampers, where you can make the suspension softer or stiffer as per your preference. 

    Rivals

    The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line puts up a fight against rivals like the Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, and the Jeep Meridian

    Would you pick the Tayron R-Line over popular SUVs like the Fortuner and Kodiaq? Let us know in the comments section below.

    Was this article helpful ?

    1 out of 1 found this helpful

    Write your Comment on Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

