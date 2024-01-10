Published On Jan 10, 2024 05:07 PM By Sonny for Hyundai Creta

Hyundai did not update the Creta in India before some global markets, but there’s a good reason and you can see why

The India-spec Hyundai Creta facelift has been officially unveiled in full ahead of the price reveal on January 16. But the second-generation Creta offered globally had already been given a facelift in international markets like Indonesia and Malaysia. Let’s see how the two versions of the SUV differ:

Front-end Design

The facelifted Hyundai Creta in those other markets features a fascia inspired by the Tucson with the parametric jewel LED lighting. However, the new India-spec Creta features a boxier design for the grille and new LED DRLs that span the width of the bonnet with inverted L-shaped lighting elements.

Both get similarly positioned vertically oriented LED headlights, but the India-spec Creta has more of a butch styling for the housing and the front bumper.

Rear Profile

Hyundai has updated the rear styling of the Creta facelift for India to match the new front. It now gets a connected LED tail lamp setup that matches the light signature of the new LED DRLs, as well as a chunky silver skid plate that is prominent on the new bumper. Meanwhile, the updated Creta in other markets did not receive any major changes to the rear when compared to the pre-facelift model.

Side Profile

The side profile for the Hyundai Creta does not appear to have changed with the facelift for any market. However, each region gets its own design for the alloy wheels.

Interior

As hinted by the redesign, it seems the Hyundai Creta facelift for India is more thorough, and thus arrived later. Internationally, the compact SUV is still carrying the outgoing model’s dashboard layout with the 7-inch TFT for the instrument cluster. However, the India-spec Creta gets dual-integrated 10.25-inch screens for the infotainment and driver’s display, as well as a new climate control panel on the updated dashboard that looks more premium.

However, the lower central console design between the seats seems to remain unchanged for both versions. Different markets get different cabin themes, either all black or dual-tone with white upholstery.

Powertrains

Perhaps the most market-dependent variation for the Hyundai Creta is the choice of engines. Some markets get it with just the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, others with the choice of a 1-litre turbo-petrol and 2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. However, India will get three 1.5-litre engine options: naturally aspirated, turbocharged, and a diesel.

The facelifted Hyundai Creta will be entering the Indian market on January 16 at an expected starting price of Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue to rival the likes of the Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, Toyota Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Honda Elevate and Citroen C3 Aircross.

