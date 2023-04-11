Published On Apr 11, 2023 08:02 PM By Sukrit

The 14km long tunnel passes below the Zojila pass in the upper Himalayas, connecting the Kashmir valley and Ladakh

With multiple highway projects underway, the different parts of Jammu and Kashmir are about to get more accessible for the state’s residents as well as tourists. Nitin Gadkari, the Union Transport Minister, paid a visit to inspect one of the most ambitious projects in the state, the Zojila tunnel, which will be one of Asia’s longest longest road tunnels, and certainly the longest tunnel in India, once completed.

Zojila Tunnel: Key Facts

You might remember Zojila from your high school geography text books. If not, we’ll refresh your memory. Zojila is a Himalayan mountain pass in the Kargil district which connects the Kashmir valley with Ladakh. A road constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) already exists, but it’s prone to snowing over and it can take from three to four hours to cross the mountain pass.

Once the new Zojila tunnel is in operation, it’ll provide all-weather connectivity without interruption from snow or landslides. It’s claimed to reduce the travel time to around 40 minutes.

The Zojila tunnel is a part of the Srinagar-Leh highway (National Highway 1). The 14km-long tunnel starts with a picturesque access road in the valley that goes across three bridges over the river Sind. The first sections of the tunnel, a short one followed by a 1.9km-long one, give glimpses of the valley in-between. The main, final tunnel is a 13.15km ascent into Ladakh.

Himalayan terrain poses unique challenges to the engineers and workers who have had to brave extremely cold temperatures, landslides, bad weather and tough terrain to construct the tunnel. As of now, the tunnel is around 28 per cent complete and will be finished in 2026.

Will get advanced features

The Zojila tunnel is being constructed using cutting-edge techniques and is expected to get important safety features. Apart from by-ways, escape routes and adequate lighting, the Zojila tunnel will get ventilation tunnels, CCTV cameras, a smart traffic monitoring system, pedestrian crossings and emergency phones throughout the route.

Once it has been completed (around 2026-end) the Zojila road tunnel will be India’s longest road tunnel, beating the Atal Tunnel (9.02km) and Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Tunnel (9.03km) by a sizable margin. However, the Yamate Tunnel in Japan is Asia’s longest road tunnel at 18.2km. The Zhongnashan Tunnel in China comes a close second with a length of 18.04km. As for the longest road tunnel in the world, the Laerdal Tunnel in Norway holds the record at 24.51km long.

The Zojila bridge as well as other projects will be a boon for road travel in the state. However, with treacherous weather conditions and unpredictable terrain, there should be an emphasis on worker training and safety as well as ecological preservation in the fragile Himalayan ecosystem.