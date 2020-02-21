India’s First Citroen Showroom To Come Up In Ahmedabad. Will Launch MG Hector Rival Soon

Modified On Feb 21, 2020 06:28 PM By Saransh for Citroen C5 Aircross

The French carmaker will debut in India before the end of 2020

The C5 Aircross mid-size SUV will be Citroen’s first offering in India.

Will rival the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson, MG Hector and Tata Harrier.

Likely to be offered with both petrol and diesel engines.

Prices are expected to range from 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.

The car will be locally assembled at a facility in Tamil Nadu in collaboration with the CK Birla Group.

PSA Group (Peugeot-Citroen) is all set to make its India debut in 2020. And as the launch is nearing, the carmaker has already started setting up shops in the country. A Citroen showroom has come up in Ahmedabad, along the Sarkhej - Gandhinagar Highway.

The PSA Group will make its India debut with the C5 Aircross, which is expected to go on sale around mid- 2020. It is a mid-size SUV that will take on the likes of the Jeep Compass, MG Hector, Tata Harrier and the Hyundai Tucson, when launched in India.

Although PSA has not revealed much details of the India-spec C5 Aircross we expect the SUV to be offered with both petrol and diesel engines. Where the petrol SUV is likely to get a 1.6-litre turbo unit making 180PS/250Nm, the diesel engine on offer should be a 2.0-litre unit putting out 176PS/400Nm. Globally, both these engines are mated to an 8-speed auto but Citroen may also offer a manual gearbox in the India-spec car.

Expect the C5 Aircross to be loaded on the features front as well. Like the global model, it should get features such as multiple airbags, ESP, traction control, hill start assist, electronic parking brake, a panoramic sunroof, dual zone climate control, powered driver seat, front and rear parking sensors, hands-free parking, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

PSA Group will manufacture cars in India in collaboration with the CK Birla group at a facility in Tamil Nadu. Its first car, the C5 Aircross, however, will be locally assembled in India. The C5 Aircross is expected to be priced from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.

