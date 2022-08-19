Modified On Aug 19, 2022 02:48 PM By CarDekho

The charger has been established at Kia’s Incheon dealership in Kochi

By setting up a 240kWh DC charger at its Incheon dealership in Kochi, Kia India now has the fastest EV charger in the country. This comes just over a month after Kia installed the then-fastest 150kWh charger at its Dhingra dealership in Gurugram.

Kia EV6 Porsche Taycan BMW iX BMW i4 Battery size 77.4kWh 79.2kWh/93.4kWh 76.6kWh 83.9kWh Charging capacity 350kW 270kW 150kW 205kW Charging time (up to) 18 minutes (10-80 percent) 23 minutes (5-80 percent) 30 minutes (0-80 percent) 31 minutes (10-80 percent)

The charger will be open for use for EVs from other marques as well, and customers can make use of this facility by paying per usage. Though the majority of the EVs on road today might not be able to utilise the full potential of the fast charger, high-end EVs like the Kia EV6, Porsche Taycan, BMW i4, and BMW iX will have their charging times reduced significantly when plugged in.

Kia India inaugurates India’s first and fastest ‘240kWh’ charger for EV passenger vehicles

· Incheon Kia, Kochi, to be the first dealership to host the fastest DC charger for EV passenger vehicles with 240kWh capacity

New Delhi, 18 August 2022: Kia India, one of the fastest growing carmakers in the country, today inaugurated India's fastest '240kWh' charger for EV passenger vehicles in Kochi. This DC fast charger is installed at Incheon Kia, Kochi. Keeping with its commitment to providing customers with top-notch mobility solutions, Kia is steadily building a fast charger network across the country, ensuring all EV owners have access to fast charging options. Customers can avail this charging facility at the Kochi dealership by paying per usage.

As part of its commitment to provide an unrivalled EV experience across all its EV dealerships in the country, Kia India will also accommodate the charging needs of EVs from other OEMs through these charging stations. Further building on the recent launch of Gurgaon's fastest "150kWh" charger for passenger cars in July 2022, Kia's EV journey in India is cemented by this development.

Speaking on the occasion, Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India, said, "These are exciting times for EVs, and we aim not just to be a part of the mobility revolution of EVs in India but to make EV ownership aspirational, accessible, and inclusive. Our global best EV, Kia EV6, launched in India earlier this year, is the perfect illustration of our philosophy. Subsequently, launching this 240-kWh DC fast charger for EV passenger vehicles in Kochi brings me immense joy. This is a significant milestone for us at Kia India as we continue strengthening our commitment to developing EV infrastructure in the country and contributing to India's mobility growth story. Our EV journey in India does not stop here, in fact, we are in the process of setting up more charging stations at our EV dealerships across the country, ensuring superior customer experience and reducing the issue of charging time and range anxiety that usually follows EV customers."

Kia India recently launched its first fully electric car, Kia EV6, in India based on the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) platform and features Kia's "Opposites United" design philosophy. Kia EV6 offers a range of 528 km on a full charge, thereby keeping range anxiety at bay. The EV6 can be charged 10-80 per cent in as little as 18 minutes using a 350-kW charger. Kia India is committed to offering sustainable mobility solutions and is working towards developing charging infrastructure in the country to provide a hassle-free ownership experience for its customers. As part of its EV roadmap, Kia will launch its India-centric EV by 2025 in the country.