India’s Best Selling EVs To Get Updated In 2022: Tata Nexon And MG ZS EV

Modified On Jan 16, 2022 12:01 PM By Tarun for Tata Nexon EV

Both of them are expected to offer more driving range as part of the update

India’s most popular EVs - the Tata Nexon and MG ZS - are set to receive a facelift this year. Both of them were launched in early 2020 and have maintained their popularity from Day 1. While the Nexon EV received minor updates in form of a Black edition, the ZS EV received an updated battery pack in 2021.

2022 Tata Nexon EV

A heavily camouflaged test mule of the Nexon EV was spied recently. It didn’t seem to carry any notable exterior cosmetic changes, save for the new alloy wheels. We can also expect it to be offered in a new colour option or two.

The key update for the Nexon EV is expected to be a bigger battery pack for increased range over the current claimed figure of 312km. Previously, a Delhi RTO document revealed that a more powerful 136PS version of the Nexon EV has been homologated.

The updated Nexon EV should continue with its existing set of features, including a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment, connected car tech, electric sunroof, cruise control, dual front airbags, and a rear parking camera.

The 2022 Nexon EV is expected to demand a small premium over its current price range of Rs 14.24 lakh to Rs 16.85 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The added range and performance will only enhance the appeal of the best-selling EV in India.

2022 MG ZS EV

The facelifted ZS EV was also spotted recently with heavy camouflage. An updated ZS EV was premiered in October 2021 and this is likely the same. It gets visual updates that make it similar to the Astor with the redesigned bumpers, headlamps and taillamps and its own EV-specific grille.

The cabin should also be a straight lift from the Astor which will include a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, connected car tech, wireless charging, and a tweaked centre console. It may or may not get the digital assistant with the robot head on top of the dashboard.

The updated ZS EV should also feature ADAS (advanced driving assistance system), which is the Astor’s segment-first feature. The feature suite will include adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, blind-spot monitoring, and automatic emergency braking.

Its current battery pack of 44.5kWh is expected to be replaced by a bigger 51kWh battery. While the power figures will remain the same, its driving range will increase. According to the WLTP (World Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure), the bigger battery has a range of 309km which could translate into a range of over 500km as per the ARAI test cycle.

The 2022 ZS EV is expected to demand a premium over its current model, which is presently priced from Rs 21.49 lakh to Rs 25.18 lakh (ex-showroom India). MG also has plans to launch a new, more affordable EV to rival the Nexon EV in 2023.

The EV space in India is slated to grow in 2022 with new models across segments.

Image Source

Read More on : Nexon EV Automatic