India-Made Jeep Wrangler Launch Tomorrow

Published On Mar 14, 2021 10:26 AM By Tarun for Jeep Wrangler

The Wrangler will now get much more affordable, could be priced around Rs 40 lakh

The pre-bookings of the made-in-India Wrangler are open at 26 Jeep dealerships out of 60.

It will be locally assembled at Jeep’s India plant, unlike the earlier process of importing it.

The Wrangler will come with a 268PS 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and possibly a 2.2-litre diesel engine as well.

It will get a 4WD drivetrain, removable doors and hardtop, front and rear locking differentials and an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment unit.

Prices are expected to start from around Rs 40 lakh, opposed to the earlier price range of Rs 63.94 lakh to Rs 68.94 lakh.

Jeep is all set to launch the made-in-India Wrangler SUV tomorrow, on March 15. Earlier, it was fully imported but now it will be locally assembled. The iconic off-roader will be manufactured at Jeep’s Ranjangaon plant.

The Wrangler will likely be available in two variants - Rubicon and Sahara. The imported Wrangler came with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 268PS and 400Nm, paired to an 8-speed torque converter automatic. There are chances that Jeep could also offer the 2.2-litre diesel engine this time around. It will come with a 4WD drivetrain and differential locking for both the axles.

The Wrangler is one of the most well known off-roaders around the globe. It will come with front and rear locking differentials, four-wheel disc brakes, electronic roll mitigation, hill start assist, electronic stability control, and mud terrain tyres in the Rubicon trim.

Other features onboard should include an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, Android Auto and Apple Carplay, connected car technology, push-button start stop, LED headlamps, ambient lighting, washable floors, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), removable doors and hardtop, a twin-pod analogue instrument cluster and front and side airbags.

The Wrangler faces no direct competition as of now. Its prices are expected to come down to around Rs 40 lakh, from the current Rs 63.94 lakh to Rs 68.94 lakh (ex-showroom).

