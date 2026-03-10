India-bound Jetour T2 Secures 5-Star ASEAN NCAP Rating; FULL Crash Test Report Decoded Here!

The all-new Jetour T2, which is set to be launched in India later this year (under the JSW Motor moniker), has delivered a strong performance in its first crash safety evaluation conducted by ASEAN NCAP. The off-road SUV secured a 5-star safety rating with an overall score of 86.50 points under the ASEAN NCAP 2021–2025 testing protocol.

The assessment evaluates vehicles across four key categories: Adult Occupant Protection (AOP), Child Occupant Protection (COP), Safety Assist (SA), and Motorcyclist Safety (MS). Let’s take a closer look at how the Jetour T2 performed in each of these areas. But before starting, here’s a detailed report about the T2, for those who are confused about what the SUV exactly is and its specifications.

Let’s begin:

Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) - 29.74/32 points

Test Score Frontal impact 13.74 out of 32 Side impact 8 out of 8 Head protection 8 out of 8

The Jetour T2 received an Adult Occupant Protection score of 29.74 out of 32 points, recording a 5-star rating in AOP. In the front impact, both driver and co-driver received good protection to their heads and thigh region. However, the driver received adequate protection, and the driver’s lower left leg received marginal protection during the test. The SUV offered good protection to all body parts during the side impact test.

Child Occupant Protection (COP) - 40.63/51 points

Test Score Dynamic test (frontal plus side) 23.62 out of 24 Installation 9.02 out of 12 Vehicle based 7 out of 13 CPD - Child Presence Detection 1 out of 2

In the Child Occupant Protection category, the Jetour T2 scored 40.63 out of 51 points. The SUV supports modern child-restraint systems via ISOFIX child-seat anchorages and includes additional safety technologies to protect younger passengers. It also features Child Presence Detection (CPD) and rear seat occupant detection, which help alert the driver if a child or passenger is left inside the vehicle.

In this test, two assessments were done, one for an 18-month-old child and the other one for a three-year-old child using dummies. In both scenarios, the child seats were positioned facing rearward. Overall, the T2 obtained a five-star rating in child occupant protection as well.

Safety Assist (SA) - 18/21 points

ASEAN NCAP performed a safety assist test on the T2, which includes effective braking and avoidance, seat belt reminders, auto-emergency braking and advanced Safety Assist Technologies. Here’s a closer look at the scores in detail:

Test Score Effective braking and avoidance 6 out of 6 Seat belt reminders 3 out of 6 Autonomous emergency braking 7 out of 13 Advanced SATs 3 out of 3

Motorcyclist Safety (MS) - 13/16 points

ASEAN NCAP uses motorcyclist safety as a parameter to check blind spot detection, rear visualisation, headlight, pedestrian detection and advanced MST. The total score obtained by the T2 was 13 out of 16, giving it an impressive 5-star rating here as well.

Test Score BSD/BSV 8 out of 8 ARV 0.00 AHB 1 out of 2 Pedestrian protection 2 out of 2 Advanced MST 2 out of 2

This evaluation focuses on how effectively a vehicle’s safety technologies can detect and reduce risks involving vulnerable road users, particularly motorcyclists. The SUV’s driver assistance systems played a key role in achieving this strong score.

Safety Features On Board

The Jetour T2 comes equipped with a comprehensive set of safety features as standard across all variants. Key safety equipment includes six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), seatbelt reminders for both front and rear passengers, Blind Spot Detection (BSD), rear seat occupant detection, Pedestrian Protection (PP), Child Presence Detection (CPD), and ISOFIX child-seat mounts. Together, these features ensure strong occupant protection while also enhancing safety for other road users.

Apart from the standard safety technologies, the SUV also offers optional advanced driver assistance features such as Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Keep Assist (LKA), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), and Auto High Beam (AHB).

Jetour T2: Expected Price And Rivals

The Jetour T2 will be JSW Motor’s first SUV on Indian soil, and is likely to be priced at around Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom). From its size, we can say that it will rival SUVs like the Tata Harrier, Tata Safari, Jeep Meridian, MG Hector, and Mahindra XUV 7XO.