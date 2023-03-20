Published On Mar 20, 2023 01:23 PM By Tarun for Hyundai Verna 2023

The cabin of the compact sedan gets an overhaul with this new generation for a more premium look and to appeal to tech-savvy buyers

The integrated dual displays for instrumentation and infotainment seen in detail.

First look at both colour schemes for the interior and dashboard.

Several highlighted features like heated/ventilated front seats, ambient lighting and premium sound system spotted.

The new Verna will also feature electric sunroof, six airbags, and ADAS.

Expected to be priced from around Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Ahead of its market debut on March 21, the sixth-generation Hyundai Verna has arrived at dealerships and these images bring us our first detailed look at the all-new sedan’s interior. In the new spy shots, its cabin can be seen in detail, featuring several upscale and segment-first highlights of the new Verna.

First up, you can spot the new steering wheel with controls for the audio, telephone and cruise control. The integrated dual screens housing the digitised instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment can also be seen clearly. We can see that both screens have really big bezels in the integrated housing.

The new touch-enabled climate and audio control panel can also be spotted, along with several switches for functions like parking aid and heated seats. For a more premium experience, the new Verna will sport soft-touch material for the dashboard and multi-colour ambient lighting. You can spot the light strip running through the dash, as well as the four small stripes near the door handles.

Other highlights of the 2023 Verna include an electric sunroof, eight-speaker Bose sound system, front heated and ventilated seats, six airbags, all-wheel disc brakes, front parking sensors, and radar-based advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

The spied model featured a manual transmission. The previous Verna’s 120PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine has been replaced by a 160PS, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit. The turbo engine will be coupled with the choice of six-speed manual and seven-speed DCT (dual clutch automatic). The 115PS 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine will be retained and will continue with its six-speed manual and CVT choices.

We’re expecting the new Hyundai Verna to be priced from around Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the likes of Skoda Slavia , Volkswagen Virtus , and the recently facelifted Honda City .