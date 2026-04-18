Important Car News Over The Past Week: A New Compact SUV And An Electric MPV Launched Alongside Kia And Renault’s Big Future Plans In Spotlight

The past week in the Indian car industry has been slow but interesting. We’ve had two new cars - one facelifted SUV, another new electric MPV. Besides, Renault started deliveries of their latest product in India. And Renault and Kia also had some major announcements about their next key moves for our market. Let’s give you a round-up of all that happened:

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Launched

Volkswagen launched the facelifted Taigun at a starting price of Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom). This update for the German compact SUV brought a design refresh, along with some added features and a new gearbox with its smaller turbo petrol engine. Bookings of this new Taigun are currently underway and customers can pick it amongst seven variants and nine colour options.

VinFast VF MPV 7 Launched

We got a new MPV from the Vietnamese carmaker, VinFast, the VF MPV 7. This all-electric 7-seater MPV is available in a single variant and a single battery option, which is claimed to deliver a range upwards of 500km. Besides, it has the basic essentials covered in terms of features, but being rich in that department? Debatable.

Kia India Confirms New EVs And Hybrids

At the brand’s 2026 Investor’s Day, Kia India announced their forthcoming strategy, which includes a key focus towards electrification of their product line. And this will include both EVs and hybrids. With Syros EV up on cards, the other two models you will see in a hybrid avatar are the Carnival MPV and the upcoming Sorento SUV. Here’s what to expect.

Renault India’s BIG Future Plans

Renault India announced their key future roadmap in India, which will include expanding their product lineup to seven models from the existing four now. The carmaker also introduced a new RGEP platform, which will take over one of its existing architectures underpinning the models like Triber and Kiger. Alongside, the carmaker also eyes an EV debut with the upcoming Bridger SUV. Know more in detail about the announcements here.

Renault Duster Deliveries Begun

Talking about Renault, the brand has had an iconic comeback in the SUV segment with the Duster. With an expansive powertrain lineup, sharp driving dynamics and many updated features, the Duster did impress audiences on its arrival and now the deliveries of the new Duster have commenced, meaning if you had booked one, be ready to bring it home.

Even though that was a quick list to catch up with, we can assure you the coming times for car lovers are going to be pretty interesting. For all the latest updates, stay tuned to the CarDekho website and mobile app.