Published On Feb 11, 2021 08:00 AM By Rohit for Hyundai Venue

The segment’s total sales crossed the 50,000-unit mark for the first time since October 2020

The sub-4m SUV segment consists of as many as eight contenders including the Hyundai-Kia cousins and the Maruti Vitara Brezza and its rebadged version, the Toyota Urban Cruiser. So, given the popularity and size, it is not surprising to note that the total sales figure of this segment surpassed the 50,000 mark in the first month of 2021. But which SUV of the lot topped the charts in January? Read on to find out:

Sub-compact SUVs & crossovers January 2021 December 2020 MoM Growth Market share current(%) Market share (% last year) YoY mkt share (%) Average sales (6 months) Hyundai Venue 11779 12313 -4.33 22.47 23.95 -1.48 8979 Maruti Vitara Brezza 10623 12251 -13.28 20.27 36.05 -15.78 9340 Kia Sonet 8859 5959 48.66 16.9 0 16.9 6394 Tata Nexon 8225 6835 20.33 15.69 12.03 3.66 5876 Mahindra XUV300 4612 3974 16.05 8.8 11.95 -3.15 3754 Nissan Magnite 3031 560 441.25 5.78 0 5.78 93 Toyota Urban Cruiser 3005 1762 70.54 5.73 0 5.73 1267 Ford EcoSport 2266 934 142.61 4.32 13.7 -9.38 2646 Total 52400 44588 17.52 99.96

Takeaways

The Venue topped the sales chart in January 2021 as Hyundai shipped nearly 12,000 units of the SUV. It was the only other SUV apart from the Maruti Vitara Brezza whose sales figures crossed the 10,000-unit mark two months in a row.

Maruti’s sub-4m SUV, the Vitara Brezza, stayed in second spot with a market share of over 20 percent. Its year-on-year (YoY) market share went down by almost 16 percent, highest for any model in the segment. This can also be attributed to the arrival of new contenders like the Kia Sonet and Nissan Magnite.

Climbing up a ladder, the Sonet ranked third in January 2021 sales as Kia shipped 2,900 units more of the SUV compared to December last year.

Tata shipped 1,390 units more of the Nexon compared to December helping it clinch the third spot.

Mahindra sold 4,612 units of the XUV300 in January 2021, resulting in a market share of 8.8 percent. This sales number was notably higher than the car’s average sales figures over the past 6 months.

Recent entry to the segment, the Nissan Magnite, witnessed its MoM figure go up by a mammoth 441 percent as Nissan shipped over 3,000 units of the SUV in January 2021. This increase can be attributed to the fact that most customer deliveries began only last month.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser fell behind the Nissan Magnite by just 26 units. It had the second lowest market share of 5.73 percent.

Although the Ford EcoSport’s MoM number went up by over 142 percent, it remained the least preferred model of the segment. The SUV’s January 2021 sales figures couldn’t even surpass its average sales numbers of the last six months.

Overall, the segment saw a MoM growth of more than 17 percent compared to December 2020.

January 2021 witnessed Renault take the wraps off the production-spec Kiger that’s slated to go on sale in March. With an expected price range of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom), expect the total sales figure of the segment to go up in the coming months.

Read More on : Hyundai Venue diesel