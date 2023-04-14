Hyundai’s Tata Punch-rivaling SUV To Be Called ‘Exter’

Published On Apr 14, 2023 10:14 AM By Tarun for Hyundai Exter

The new micro SUV is expected to go on sale soon, possibly by June

Hyundai names its upcoming micro SUV as ‘Exter’.

It should be a rugged-looking SUV with an upright stance and some unique visual elements.

Expected to feature a large touchscreen system, electric sunroof, up to six airbags, and TPMS.

Expected with an 83PS 1.2-litre petrol engine; should also get the choice of a 1-litre turbo-petrol unit.

The Exter could be priced from around Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai has confirmed the name ‘Exter’ for its upcoming all-new micro SUV. The carmaker has confirmed that its launch is imminent and we’re expecting it to debut by June.

The latest teaser shows an outline of the SUV, which appears to carry an upright stance. We’re also expecting some rugged elements onboard like body cladding, roof rails, and a stubby bonnet. Previous spy shots have shown us some unique visual elements of the Exter, including H-shaped LED DRLs and tail lights and funky alloy wheels.

The Hyundai Exter is expected to sport a unique cabin, which could be a fusion of the Grand i10 Nios and Venue. Feature-wise, one can expect a large touchscreen infotainment, a digital driver’s display, an electric sunroof, cruise control, up to six airbags, rear parking camera, and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Powering the Exter will be an 83PS 1.2-litre petrol engine, which does its duties on the Grand i10 Nios, i20, Aura, and the base variants of the Venue. The choice of manual and automatic transmissions and the option of CNG should be offered. We’re also expecting the Exter to be available with a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Hyundai is expected to price the Exter from around Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom). In the carmaker’s lineup, it will be positioned as a rugged alternative to the Grand i10 Nios with the prices of the i20. The new micro SUV will be a competitor to the Tata Punch , Citroen C3, Maruti Ignis and other compact hatchbacks.