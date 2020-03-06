Modified On Mar 06, 2020 06:25 PM By Dhruv for Hyundai Verna 2020

The facelifted Verna will have an all-new set of engines: 1.5-litre petrol and diesel along with the 1.0-litre turbo petrol

2020 Verna to ditch pre-facelift models’ 1.4-litre and 1.6-litre petrol and diesel engines.

The turbo-petrol engine will be offered in the same tune as the Venue.

The turbo-petrol motor could be offered with a 6-speed manual or DCT.

The 1.5-litre engines will be borrowed from the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta.

Turbo-petrol variants could get a full-black treatment for the interiors.

It will continue to rival the Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Skoda Rapid and Volkswagen Vento.

Hyundai’s Verna will soon get a facelift, but the biggest change will be reserved for what’s under the bonnet of the sedan. It’ll now be offered with new BS6 compliant engine borrowed from the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Venue instead of the pre-facelift model’s 1.4-litre and 1.6-litre petrol and diesel engines. The updated Verna will also get new transmission options, something which is generally not associated with a mid-life refresh.

The Verna facelift will be offered with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine from the Venue. It will be offered in the same 120PS and 172Nm state of tune as the Venue, unlike the Aura and Grand i10 Nios which get a detuned version of the same motor. This engine could be offered with a 7-speed DCT or a 6-speed manual in the sedan.

The turbo-petrol variant of the Verna is expected to get the same cosmetic treatment as the corresponding variants of the Aura and Grand i10 Nios. So expect an all-black interior peppered with red stitching. On the outside, expect it to feature a red Turbo badge on the grille and sportier alloys.

The facelifted Verna will also be offered with the Kia Seltos’s 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines. While a 6-speed manual gearbox will be offered as standard with both engines, the petrol engine will also be available with the option of a CVT. The diesel, on the other hand, will get the option of a 6-speed torque converter. In the Seltos, the petrol engine is tuned to make 115PS/144Nm whereas the diesel motor produces 115PS/250Nm.

Currently, the Verna retails between Rs 8.18 lakh and Rs 14.08 lakh (both, ex-showroom New Delhi). We expect the facelifted Verna to be priced similarly. The updated Verna is expected to be launched this month. It is set to renew its rivalry with the Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Volkswagen Vento and Skoda Rapid.

Read More on : Hyundai Verna on road price