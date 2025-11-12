Hyundai Tucson Discontinued In India: Hyundai’s Flagship SUV Bows Out After Three Years

Hyundai’s most premium SUV offering in India has been quietly discontinued after struggling to make an impact in the premium SUV space…

The Hyundai Tucson has officially been discontinued in India. The premium five-seater SUV, which sat at the top of Hyundai’s internal-combustion lineup, has been delisted from the brand’s official website and is no longer available for new bookings. Launched in 2022, the fourth-generation Tucson served as Hyundai’s most feature-loaded and technologically advanced SUV on sale in India. As of now, there is no news about Hyundai bringing in an alternative to the SUV.

The Tucson might not have created as much impact in the market as Hyundai would have liked, but it had the potential to do so with its well-equipped package. Let’s take a quick look at what the premium SUV brought to the table…

Role In Hyundai’s Lineup

Introduced in 2022, the Tucson was Hyundai’s flagship ICE SUV in India, sitting above the Creta and Alcazar. It was brought to India as a completely knocked-down (CKD) model and assembled locally at Hyundai’s Chennai plant. It reflected Hyundai’s growing focus on sophistication, and gave India a glimpse of what the more premium Hyundai models looked like.

Sitting at the top of the Hyundai family tree, the Tucson could not capture its segment, or make an impact like some other Hyundai cars, like the Venue and Creta have done over the years. However, it proved to be a worthy upgrade for those Hyundai fanboys who wanted to upgrade from a Creta or Alcazar to a larger SUV.

Hyundai recently announced its plans till FY2030, and is ready to bring out several exciting models across segments.

(Line to add in future plan story - While there are plenty of Hyundai models set to arrive in India in the upcoming years, Hyundai has discontinued the Tucson SUV)

Powertrain Options

Under the hood, Hyundai offered the Tucson with two refined engine options. The first was a 2-litre petrol engine producing 156 PS and 192 Nm, paired with a six-speed automatic gearbox. The second was a 2-litre diesel engine developing 186 PS and 416 Nm, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The diesel version also featured Hyundai’s all-wheel-drive system with multiple terrain modes: Snow, Mud, and Sand.

The Tucson’s diesel engine was one of its biggest strengths, offering more than ample performance on the highway. The 416 Nm of torque ensured that there was enough grunt at all times.

Features

The Hyundai Tucson was loaded to the brim with features such as dual 10.25-inch screens and a panoramic sunroof that enhance the cabin ambience on long trips, wireless phone charging for convenience and powered seats to find the perfect driving position. Other features included ambient lighting, a Bose sound system, and connected car tech.

On the safety front, it used to get ABS with EBD, six airbags, electronic stability control, hill hold and descent control, all-wheel disc brakes, and ADAS, which includes features like adaptive cruise control, forward collision avoidance assist, lane keeping assist, and rear cross traffic alert. Talking about safety features, the Tucson was given a 5-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test.

Too Expensive?

While the Tucson was a well-equipped car that offered buyers a premium quality SUV, it was a bit pricey. Tucson’s last record price was around Rs 27.32 lakh to Rs 35.46 lakh (ex-showroom), and it was hard to justify the price tag, as there were many other compelling options in the Rs 30-40 lakh price range. Moreover, the Creta offered 80 percent of what the Tucson did at about 50 percent of the price. Should Hyundai introduce a new mid-size SUV in the market? We definitely think so!

Rivals

The Tucson’s primary competitors were the Jeep Compass and the Volkswagen Tiguan.

In other news, Hyundai recently launched the Venue’s new-generation model, featuring a comprehensive update over the outgoing iteration.

The Hyundai Tucson might have been discontinued, but it could prove to be a good option in the second-hand car market. What do you think about the Tucson? Let us know in the comments section below.