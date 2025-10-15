Hyundai To Drive In Its Luxury Brand ‘Genesis’ To India In 2027

Hyundai says Genesis cars will be ‘Made in India’, indicating that it could eventually be sold here via the CKD (completely knocked down) route

Hyundai recently laid out its future plans for India in a recent Investor Meet till FY2030 (financial year). While the Korean automaker plans to introduce 26 models on our shores, which will include new nameplates, generational updates, product derivatives and facelifts, it also confirmed to drive in its luxury arm, ‘Genesis’, to India by 2027. Notably, Genesis cars will be made in India, i.e., will be brought here as CKD (completely knocked down) units.

Genesis is a luxury arm of Hyundai, just like what Lexus is to Toyota and Acura is to Honda. It all started with the idea of bringing in a concept of a luxury car in 2003, with the first Hyundai Genesis model entering production in 2008. Later in November 2015, Hyundai officially established Genesis as a standalone luxury brand. Currently, Genesis has a strong presence in the global market, with a lineup of six models: G70, GV80, G90, and their electric counterparts (GV60, electric G80, electric GV70).

As per Hyundai, Genesis cars will be ‘Made in India’, which clearly hints that it will sell cars here via the CKD (completely knocked down) route. The luxury automaker will bring both performance-focused SUVs and BEVs (battery electric vehicles) to India. At the Investor Meet, the carmaker had given a teaser of the GV80, which could probably be the first model for the Indian market.

By bringing in Genesis to India, Hyundai is gearing up to step beyond the mass market and into luxury territory. So far, Hyundai has been a strong player in the mass market, but it has yet to make its mark in the luxury segment, which is mainly dominated by Germans: Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi. With the locally assembled products and aggressive pricing, Genesis could pose a strong competition to these brands.