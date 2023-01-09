Modified On Jan 09, 2023 04:38 PM By Ansh for Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 2023

The updated hatchback gets a redesigned front end and additional features

Bookings are open for a token amount of Rs 11,000.

The new Grand i10 Nios gets four airbags as standard.

Offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a CNG option as well.

Expected to be priced from Rs 5.70 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Hyundai has quietly unveiled the facelifted version of the Grand i10 Nios and commenced accepting bookings for the same. The hatchback can be booked online or at the carmaker’s authorised dealerships across the country for a token amount of Rs 11,000.

The facelifted hatchback gets a redesigned front profile with a new grille and a sportier front bumper, repositioned LED DRLs and a new design for alloy wheels. At the rear, it now gets connected LED tail lamps with an updated design and a redone boot lid.

The refreshed Grand i10 Nios now also comes in a new Spark Green shade available in both monotone and dual-tone options. Furthermore, the hatchback is now available with multiple interior colour options too.

As far as powertrain choices are concerned, the Grand i10 Nios comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine which churns out 83PS and 113.8Nm, mated to either a five-speed manual transmission or a five-speed AMT. A CNG powertrain is also available with the same engine and a five-speed manual which puts out a reduced output of 69PS and 95.2Nm. The carmaker has dropped the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine option for now.

While all the features from the outgoing version are carried forward, the hatchback does get some additional equipment including cruise control, new instrument cluster, automatic headlamps, USB Type-C charging socket, footwell lighting and new grey upholstery with ‘Nios’ embossed on the front seats. It still comes with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment display, wireless phone charging, keyless entry and rear AC vents.

Its safety net now comprises four airbags as standard, while the top-spec trims come with six airbags. New optional safety features include electronic stability control (ESC), vehicle stability management (VSM), hill assist, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and ISOFIX anchorages.

The facelifted Grand i10 Nios is to be launched in the coming weeks with an expected base price of Rs 5.70 lakh (ex-showroom). The hatchback will continue to rival the Maruti Swift and if you are looking for a seven-seater alternative, you could take a look at the Renault Triber.

