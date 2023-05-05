Hyundai IONIQ 5 Real-world Range Check - Here’s How Many Kilometers It Can Run In A Single Charge

Modified On May 05, 2023 11:20 AM By Tarun for Hyundai IONIQ 5

While the IONIQ 5 claims a range of over 600 kilometres, we see how much it delivers in real-world driving conditions

Hyundai IONIQ 5 is the South Korean carmaker’s costliest car on sale in India. It’s a neo-retro-styled SUV-hatchback electric crossover which is priced at Rs 44.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The IONIQ 5 is the first model based on the Hyundai E-GMP platform built specifically for electric vehicles. We recently drove this premium EV till the battery level read zero per cent. Here’re our findings, starting with some technical details, about the IONIQ 5:

Battery And Motor Specifications

Battery 72.6kWh Power 217PS Torque 350Nm 0-100kmph (Tested) 7.68 seconds Range (claimed) 631 kms Drive Rear-wheel drive

The IONIQ 5 gets a 72.6kWh battery pack with a claimed range of up to 631 kilometres. The rear-axle-mounted electric motor develops 217PS and 350Nm of peak torque. In our road test, we were able to achieve the zero to 100kmph dash in 7.68 seconds. While the single motor for the large battery is usually good for more range, its effortless performance could put a dent in that figure.

Real-world Range

In our latest ‘Drive To Death’, we drained the battery from 100 per cent to 0 per cent, after driving on highways, in the city traffic, and through the twisty ghats. The climate control was set at a comfy 23 degrees and the fan speed at 2, which is the ideal setting for our summer. However, if you increase the fan speed, the estimated range drops significantly.

Also Read: Hyundai Exter Appears Online Before Making Its Official Debut

Within the above stated parameters and in the various real-world driving conditions, the IONIQ 5 returned a range of up to 431.9 kilometres. That’s a fair bit short of its claimed figure of 631km, but still fairly usable. If one was to try and stretch that number, it could realistically get closer to 500km with some strategic driving and route planning.

What Happens When You Get Close To Zero?

Usually, EVs reduce performance once the battery drops below 20 or 15 per cent to eke out enough range for you to get to a charger. In the case of the IONIQ 5, there’s no loss of performance till the charge level drops to five per cent. Only then, you can notice a significant drop in the pickup. As the charge level touches the zero per cent mark, the car enters limp mode but is still drivable within the city limits. With the battery completely down to zero, we were still able to see a drivable range of two kilometres.

How much range did you get on your Hyundai IONIQ 5? Let us know in the comments section below.

Read More on : Hyundai IONIQ 5 Automatic