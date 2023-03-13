Modified On Mar 13, 2023 04:09 PM By Rohit

General Motors has been planning to sell the plant since January 2020

Hyundai Motor India is looking to acquire General Motors’ India plant located at Talegaon, Maharashtra. The carmaker has now signed a “Term Sheet” for the potential acquisition of assets related to GM’s plant.

What Does The Term Sheet Entail?

It covers the proposed acquisition of land and buildings, along with certain machinery and equipment for manufacturing, situated at the Talegaon plant.

The proposed acquisition is subject to the signing of the “Definitive Asset Purchase Agreement” and fulfillment of conditions precedent and receipt of regulatory approvals from relevant government authorities and all stakeholders related to the acquisition.

Also Read: 2023 Hyundai Verna Expected Prices: Will It Undercut The Honda City & Others?

A Recap Of The Plant’s Acquisition Events

GM has been planning to sell the plant for a couple of years. Fast forward two years, the American automaker further decided to stop manufacturing and investment activities at this facility.

Who All Were The Potential Contenders For Acquisition?

Hyundai isn’t the only carmaker who had its eyes on the GM plant. According to reports, marques like MG Motor India and Mahindra had also shown interest in taking over the manufacturing facility. In early 2020, even the then-expected market debutant, Great Wall Motors, was looking to acquire the Talegaon plant and start production in the second half of the same year. In mid-2022, the Chinese carmaker shelved its plans to enter India before even commencing its operations.