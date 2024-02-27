Published On Feb 27, 2024 08:01 AM By Ansh for Hyundai i20 N-Line

Apart from just cosmetic differences, the European i20 N Line also gets some additional features

Hyundai has officially revealed the facelifted i20 N Line for the European market, and its production will begin soon. While the Indian market did receive the facelifted version of the Hyundai i20 N Line last year, the new European-spec model is slightly different and carries not only differences in design, but also additional features. Here, you can check out the differences between the two versions of the i20 N Line.

Front

The design differences for the fascia aren’t big, but they do have an effect on the look of this hatchback. The front grille, while having the same design, looks to be slightly bigger in the European version.

Also Read: Hyundai Creta Facelift Driven: 5 Things We Learned

Also, the major difference here is the fog lamp housing, and the design of the front bumper. The fog lamp housing in the European spec version is more triangular in shape and the front bumper here is sleeker and does not get the red accents which the Indian-spec version gets.

Side

At its side, the most noticeable change is the colour of the alloy wheels. While the design of the alloys is more or less the same in both versions, the European-spec i20 N Line comes with all-black wheels. Not only that, these alloy wheels are 17-inches in size compared to the 16-inch ones on the India-spec version.

Another change here is the side cladding, which is slightly sportier in the European-spec hatchback.

Rear

There are minor but prominent differences on the rear profile as well. Firstly, the bumper of the European i20 N Line is different with air dams on either side and gets an overall chunky design.. Secondly, while the light setup is the same, the European-spec version does not get the chrome strip between the tail lights.

Fully Digital Driver’s Display

Moving on to the inside, you get the exact same cabin with the N Line specific elements. However, the European-spec version gets a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, similar to the one seen on the facelifted Hyundai Creta. The India-spec version gets a smaller semi-digital driver’s display.

Added Safety

Apart from the driver’s display, there is another major feature addition, which comes in the form of ADAS (advanced driver assistance system). The European version comes with a full suite of driver assistance features which includes lane keep assist, park assist, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, and auto emergency braking. The India-spec version does not get these features and only comes with a basic set of features like 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist, rearview camera, and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

Mild-hybrid Tech

Even though Hyundai offers the European i20 N Line with the same 1-litre turbo-petrol engine as the India-spec model, that engine does get the added benefit of 48V mild-hybrid tech as well for overall better fuel efficiency. There’s even a tune that gets a slight bump in peak torque, up from 172 Nm to 200 Nm while the peak power stays the same at 120 PS.

Also Read: VinFast Moves Closer To India Debut, Begins Construction Of EV Manufacturing Plant In Tamil Nadu

These were the key differences between the European-spec i20 N Line and the India-spec i20 N Line. Which version do you think looks better? Let us know in the comments below.

Read More on : Hyundai i20 N-Line on road price