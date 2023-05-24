Modified On May 24, 2023 04:19 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Exter

The Exter will be the first micro SUV to get a sunroof in India

Hyundai will launch the Exter on July 10.

It will be offered in five variants: EX, S, SX, SX (O), and SX (O) Connect.

The Exter will also get a dashcam with dual cameras, one each at the front and rear.

Its sunroof will support voice commands for operations.

Hyundai will provide it with a 1.2-litre petrol unit; it will also get a CNG option.

Expected to have a starting price of Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom).

Shortly after revealing some vital safety features on board the Hyundai Exter, the carmaker has now released a teaser image showing its single-pane sunroof. Along with the teaser image, Hyundai also confirmed that the micro SUV will be launched in India on July 10. The Exter will certainly have an edge over its prime rival, the Tata Punch, due to the inclusion of this feature.

More Details Of Two Crucial Features Revealed

Apart from the segment-first sunroof, the Exter will also be equipped with a dual dashcam setup, which will also be a first in its segment.

Featuring both front and the rear cameras, it’ll offer a 2.3-inch display, smartphone app connectivity, and multi-recording modes. It can shoot videos in full HD resolution while the dual cameras feature different recording options like Driving (normal), Event (safety) and Vacation (time lapse).

Thanks to connected car tech, the Exter’s sunroof can be operated using voice commands like “Open sunroof” or “I want to see the sky.”

Also Read: Your Android Phone Might Soon Be Able To Operate As A Dashcam Too

Other Expected Features

Apart from these two features, we believe Hyundai will also be providing the Exter with cruise control, a big touchscreen unit, wireless phone charging and auto climate control. Its safety net will include six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system and a reversing camera.

Two Powertrain Options

Hyundai will be offering the Exter with a 1.2-litre petrol engine only, mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT. It will also be available with the choice of a CNG kit.

Variants, Prices And Competition

It will be offered in five broad variants - EX, S, SX, SX (O), and SX (O) Connect. The Exter’s prices are likely to kick off from Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom). Apart from the Tata Punch, it will also go up against the Citroen C3, Renault Kiger, Maruti Fronx and Nissan Magnite.