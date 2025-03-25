Hyundai Creta’s Most Affordable Variant With A Panoramic Sunroof Explained In 10 Images

Published On Mar 25, 2025 08:01 AM By Dipan for Hyundai Creta

The EX(O) variant not only gets the panoramic sunroof, but it also is the most affordable variant to feature an automatic gearbox option

The Hyundai Creta was recently updated with a new lower-spec EX(O) variant which made it the most affordable variant in the compact SUV’s lineup to feature a panoramic sunroof. Not only this, it is the most affordable variant to come with an automatic gearbox option. We have gotten hold of some images of the EX(O) variant and here is how it looks:

Front

At the front, the Creta EX(O) comes with a similar grille with horizontal design elements finished in a gloss grey hue. It gets inverted L-shaped LED DRLs and projector halogen headlights.

It also gets a black bumper with a silver skid plate for added contrast.

Side

In profile the Creta EX(O) variant is equipped with 16-inch black steel wheels with silver covers and turn indicators on front fenders that do not look upmarket.

It gets body-coloured door handles and a gloss black cladding on its sides, but does not get any roof rails.

Rear

At the rear, the EX(O) variant features connected LED tail lights and a roof-mounted spoiler that make it look premium. However, it misses out on a rear wiper and washer which is provided from the next-in-line S trim.

Like the front, it gets a blacked-out bumper with a silver skid plate.

Interior

Inside, the Creta EX(O) comes with a dual-tone dashboard design that features a semi-digital driver’s display and a smaller 8-inch touchscreen that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

It comes with a 4-spoke steering wheel with buttons for audio and cruise control. The AC vents have silver accents that create a contrast against the black surrounds of the vents.

The highlight, however, is a panoramic sunroof, which has made EX(O) the most affordable variant to feature a sunroof in the entire Creta range.

It gets a fabric seat upholstery finished in a dual-tone shade to match the overall cabin theme. All seats get adjustable headrests and the rear passengers also get a centre armrest with twin cupholders.

Other Features And Safety

In addition to the 8-inch touchscreen and the panoramic sunroof, the Hyundai EX(O) variant is equipped with manual AC with rear vents, electrically adjustable outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs), all four power windows and a cooled glovebox.

On the safety front, it features 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), day/night inside rearview mirror (IRVM), and rear parking sensors. It misses out on a rear parking camera which can be had in the S variant.

Powertrain Options

The EX(O) variant comes with both petrol and diesel options mated with both manual and automatic gearbox options. Here are the details:

Engine 1.5-litre N/A petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 115 PS 116 PS Torque 144 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/CVT^ 6-speed MT/6-speed AT*

^CVT = Continuously variable automatic transmission

*AT = Torque converter automatic transmission

That said, other variants of the Hyundai Creta also come with a 160 PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Price And Rivals

The Creta’s EX(O) variant with the N/A petrol engine is priced between Rs 12.97 lakh and Rs 14.37 lakh, while the cost of the diesel variant ranges from Rs 14.56 lakh to Rs 15.96 lakh. Other variants of the Creta are priced between Rs 11.11 lakh and Rs 20.50 lakh.

The Hyundai Creta rivals the likes of other compact SUVs such as Toyota Hyryder, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate and Volkswagen Taigun.

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

Image Credits: Viprajesh (AutoTrend Tamil)

