Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, And Mahindra Scorpio Account For 75 Percent Of Sales In November 2022

Modified On Dec 09, 2022 08:19 AM By Tarun for Hyundai Creta

Only two SUVs saw a positive growth while the segment witnessed a 10 percent downfall

Best Selling Compact SUVs December

The compact SUV sales are out and several cars have seen a slump in November. As usual, the Hyundai Creta maintains its lead followed by the Kia Seltos. Last month, we saw the Maruti Grand Vitara up in the podium but looks like Mahindra Scorpio has made a comeback. Here’s how each of the eight compact SUVs fared in November sales: 

 

November 2022

October 2022

MoM Growth

Market share current(%)

Market share (% last year)

YoY mkt share (%)

Average sales (6 months)

Hyundai Creta

13321

11880

12.12

31.69

42.03

-10.34

12452

Kia Seltos

9284

9777

-5.04

22.08

36.15

-14.07

8719

Mahindra Scorpio

6455

7438

-13.21

15.35

13.75

1.6

6052

Maruti Grand Vitara

4433

8052

-44.94

10.54

0

10.54

2137

Toyota Hyryder

3116

3384

-7.91

7.41

0

7.41

758

Skoda Kushaq

2009

1691

18.8

4.77

7.65

-2.88

2107

Volkswagen Taigun

1979

2355

-15.96

4.7

11.62

-6.92

1562

MG Astor

1434

1774

-19.16

3.41

4.15

-0.74

1517

Nissan Kicks

3

242

-98.76

0

0.4

-0.4

153

Total

42034

46593

-9.78

99.95

      

  • Hyundai Creta sees a 12 percent growth in the sales but its market share has fallen by 10 percent compared to December 2021. With a surplus of around 1,500 units, it occupies a 31 percent share in the monthly sales. 

  • Runner up is the Kia Seltos, with 9,284 units sold in November. It witnesses a decline in the month-wise sales as well as the Y-o-Y market share, by five percent and 14 percent, respectively. 

  • Mahindra Scorpio returns back to its usual third position. When compared, the Creta makes double the sales than the Scorpio Classic. With a 1,000-unit decline in sales, it continues to maintain an average sale of over 6,000 units every month. Do note that the total sales number includes both Scorpio Classic and Scorpio N.

  • The latest compact SUV, Grand Vitara, sees an almost 50 percent drop in the monthly sales, by over 3,500 units. Its Toyota counterpart, the Hyryder, falls short of around 1,300 units, registering the fifth position. The Maruti SUV has a market share of just over 10.5 percent while the Hyryder is at 7.4 percent. 

  • The Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun have clocked around 2,000 units each in November. The former reports an almost 20 percent increase in the sales over October but the Taigun shows a 16 percent decline. Both manage to maintain an average sale of 1,500 ti 2,000 units a month. 

  • MG has retailed close to 1,500 units of the Astor in November, reporting a 20 percent decline in the sales. 

  • The last position is taken taken up by the Nissan Kicks, which is one of the most outdated models here. Only three units of the SUV were sold in November. 

