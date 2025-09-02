Hyundai Creta Gets A New Fully-Loaded ‘King’ Variant At Rs 17.89 Lakh; Also Comes With King Knight And New King Limited Edition Trims
Modified On Sep 02, 2025 02:09 PM By Dipan
-
The new fully-loaded Creta King variant comes with new amenities, including bigger 18-inch alloy wheels, an 8-way powered co-driver’s seat and a touch panel for the dual-zone auto AC
-
The King variant gets a new ‘Black Matte’ exterior colour option and is the new top-spec trim for the regular Creta.
-
New features in the King variant, in addition to the ones mentioned above, include a memory function on the driver’s seat, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a dashcam and a seatback retractable tray.
-
The King Limited Edition gets the same amenities with new ‘King’ branding on elements such as seatbelt covers, headrest cushions, mats and key cover.
-
The King Knight trim also comes with the same features as the King variant, but gets 18-inch black wheels and ‘Knight’ badging.
The Hyundai Creta nameplate has completed 10 years in India, and to commemorate the achievement, the Korean carmaker has added some new trims to the compact SUV, namely the ‘King’, ‘King Knight’ and ‘King Limited Edition’. Along with this, it has introduced some new amenities on the Creta and the Creta N Line that have made them more feature-rich than before. Here are the details:
Hyundai Creta King
As mentioned earlier, the King variant is the regular Creta’s new fully-loaded trim and introduces a new ‘Black Matte’ colour theme to the compact SUV. Here are the prices of the new King trim of the Creta:
|
Variant
|
Powertrain Options
|
1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine
|
1.5-litre diesel engine
|
1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine
|
MT
|
CVT
|
MT
|
AT
|
MT
|
DCT
|
King (New)
|
Rs 17.89 lakh
|
Rs 19.35 lakh
|
Rs 19.47 lakh
|
Rs 20.42 lakh
|
–
|
Rs 20.61 lakh
Here are all the new features it brings to the table:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
Hyundai Creta King Knight
The Hyundai Creta King Knight comes with an all-black theme, and gets matte black alloys and Knight emblem, both of which are exclusive to it. Other amenities are similar to the King variant. Here are the prices of the Creta King Knight:
|
Variant
|
Powertrain Options
|
1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine
|
1.5-litre diesel engine
|
1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine
|
MT
|
CVT
|
MT
|
AT
|
MT
|
DCT
|
King Knight (New)
|
–
|
Rs 19.49 lakh
|
–
|
Rs 20.92 lakh
|
–
|
–
Notably, the King Knight is available alongside the regular Knight trims that were introduced back on September 4, 2024.
Hyundai Creta King Limited Edition
The Hyundai Creta King Limited Edition, the carmaker says, is being offered to customers to celebrate the compact SUV’s 10 years in India. It will feature all the amenities offered in the fully-loaded King variant, but will get exclusive ‘King’ branding on several design elements. These elements are:
-
Seatbelt covers
-
Headrest cushions
-
Mats
-
Key Cover
Here’s what it costs:
|
Variant
|
Powertrain Options
|
1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine
|
1.5-litre diesel engine
|
1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine
|
MT
|
CVT
|
MT
|
AT
|
MT
|
DCT
|
King Limited Edition
|
–
|
Rs 19.64 lakh
|
–
|
Rs 20.92 lakh
|
–
|
–
Hyundai Creta N Line
The Hyundai Creta N Line has also been updated with the following amenities that are available as standard across all variants:
-
Dual-zone auto AC
-
Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
-
Dashcam
Here are the new prices of the sportier Creta model:
|
Variant
|
Powertrain Options
|
1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine
|
MT
|
DCT
|
N8
|
–
|
Rs 19.70 lakh
|
N10
|
Rs 18.46 lakh
|
Rs 20.66 lakh
Notes:
-
Hyundai has equipped some already available variants of the Creta with dual-zone auto AC, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dashcam and 18-inch alloy wheels.
-
The Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are available through a wireless adapter that is available free of cost with these variants.
Powertrain Options
The Hyundai Creta is available with three engine options, the detailed specifications of which are as follows:
|
Engine Option
|
1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol
|
1.5-litre diesel
|
1.5-litre turbo-petrol
|
Power
|
115 PS
|
116 PS
|
160 PS
|
Torque
|
144 Nm
|
250 Nm
|
253 Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT / CVT
|
6-speed MT / 6-speed AT
|
7-speed DCT
*CVT = Continuously variable automatic transmission, AT = Torque converter automatic transmission, DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission
The Hyundai Creta N Line is equipped with the same 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, but gets an additional manual transmission option.
Rivals
The Hyundai Creta and Creta N Line lock horns with compact SUVs, including Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.
All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India
