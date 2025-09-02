Hyundai Creta Gets A New Fully-Loaded ‘King’ Variant At Rs 17.89 Lakh; Also Comes With King Knight And New King Limited Edition Trims

The new fully-loaded Creta King variant comes with new amenities, including bigger 18-inch alloy wheels, an 8-way powered co-driver’s seat and a touch panel for the dual-zone auto AC

The King variant gets a new ‘Black Matte’ exterior colour option and is the new top-spec trim for the regular Creta.

New features in the King variant, in addition to the ones mentioned above, include a memory function on the driver’s seat, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a dashcam and a seatback retractable tray.

The King Limited Edition gets the same amenities with new ‘King’ branding on elements such as seatbelt covers, headrest cushions, mats and key cover.

The King Knight trim also comes with the same features as the King variant, but gets 18-inch black wheels and ‘Knight’ badging.

The Hyundai Creta nameplate has completed 10 years in India, and to commemorate the achievement, the Korean carmaker has added some new trims to the compact SUV, namely the ‘King’, ‘King Knight’ and ‘King Limited Edition’. Along with this, it has introduced some new amenities on the Creta and the Creta N Line that have made them more feature-rich than before. Here are the details:

Hyundai Creta King

As mentioned earlier, the King variant is the regular Creta’s new fully-loaded trim and introduces a new ‘Black Matte’ colour theme to the compact SUV. Here are the prices of the new King trim of the Creta:

Variant Powertrain Options 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine 1.5-litre diesel engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine MT CVT MT AT MT DCT King (New) Rs 17.89 lakh Rs 19.35 lakh Rs 19.47 lakh Rs 20.42 lakh – Rs 20.61 lakh

Here are all the new features it brings to the table:

Exterior Interior Comfort & Convenience Infotainment Safety Bigger 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Exclusive King emblem Front row seat back table with retractable cupholders and device holder

Sliding front centre armrest with storage space Memory function in the driver’s seat

8-way powered co-driver’s seat

Dual-zone auto AC with touch-based panel Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Dashcam

Hyundai Creta King Knight

The Hyundai Creta King Knight comes with an all-black theme, and gets matte black alloys and Knight emblem, both of which are exclusive to it. Other amenities are similar to the King variant. Here are the prices of the Creta King Knight:

Variant Powertrain Options 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine 1.5-litre diesel engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine MT CVT MT AT MT DCT King Knight (New) – Rs 19.49 lakh – Rs 20.92 lakh – –

Notably, the King Knight is available alongside the regular Knight trims that were introduced back on September 4, 2024.

Hyundai Creta King Limited Edition

The Hyundai Creta King Limited Edition, the carmaker says, is being offered to customers to celebrate the compact SUV’s 10 years in India. It will feature all the amenities offered in the fully-loaded King variant, but will get exclusive ‘King’ branding on several design elements. These elements are:

Seatbelt covers

Headrest cushions

Mats

Key Cover

Here’s what it costs:

Variant Powertrain Options 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine 1.5-litre diesel engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine MT CVT MT AT MT DCT King Limited Edition – Rs 19.64 lakh – Rs 20.92 lakh – –

Hyundai Creta N Line

The Hyundai Creta N Line has also been updated with the following amenities that are available as standard across all variants:

Dual-zone auto AC

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Dashcam

Here are the new prices of the sportier Creta model:

Variant Powertrain Options 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine MT DCT N8 – Rs 19.70 lakh N10 Rs 18.46 lakh Rs 20.66 lakh

Notes:

Hyundai has equipped some already available variants of the Creta with dual-zone auto AC, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dashcam and 18-inch alloy wheels.

The Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are available through a wireless adapter that is available free of cost with these variants.

Powertrain Options

The Hyundai Creta is available with three engine options, the detailed specifications of which are as follows:

Engine Option 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre diesel 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Power 115 PS 116 PS 160 PS Torque 144 Nm 250 Nm 253 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / CVT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT 7-speed DCT

*CVT = Continuously variable automatic transmission, AT = Torque converter automatic transmission, DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission

The Hyundai Creta N Line is equipped with the same 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, but gets an additional manual transmission option.

Rivals

The Hyundai Creta and Creta N Line lock horns with compact SUVs, including Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

