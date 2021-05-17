  • Login / Register
Hyundai Creta Continues Its Reign As Best Selling Compact SUV In April 2021

Modified On May 17, 2021 10:04 AM By Sonny for Hyundai Creta

But the Mahindra Scorpio was the biggest winner, with a month-on-month increase in sales of over 50 percent

The compact SUV segment continues to enjoy a fair bit of popularity in India, and is one of the few to be dominated by its most premium offerings. Like the automotive industry as a whole, this space was also impacted by the second wave of the ongoing pandemic as its monthly figures declined by almost 6 percent. Let’s take a look at how each compact SUV fared in April 2021:

 

April 2021

March 2021

MoM Growth

Market share current(%)

Average sales (6 months)

Hyundai Creta

12463

12640

-1.4

46.51

12331

Kia Seltos

8086

10557

-23.4

30.18

8741

Mahindra Scorpio

3577

2331

53.45

13.35

3508

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross

2427

2535

-4.26

9.05

2035

Renault Duster

180

252

-28.57

0.67

366

Nissan Kicks

58

141

-58.86

0.21

155

Total

26791

28456

-5.85

    

  • The Hyundai Creta continues its reign atop the monthly sales charts of the compact SUV segment in April. It was the least impacted, with only a 1.4 percent decline in sales compared to March 2021, and still selling more than 12,400 units

  • The Kia Seltos' monthly figures dropped by over 23 percent this April. But it is still the second-most popular offering in the segment by some margin, with over 8,000 units sold last month. Its dip can be partly attributed to the anticipated MY2021 updates that were launched at the start of May.

  • The Mahindra Scorpio was the only one to enjoy a growth in its month-on-month (MoM) figures as its sales crossed the 3,500 units in April 2021. That was an increase of over 53 percent over its March sales.

  • Maruti’s compact SUV enjoyed consistent popularity, with sales of around 2,500 units a month. For April, its figures dipped to 2,427 units, a MoM decline of 4.26 percent.

  • The Renault Duster’s monthly figures dipped under 200 units in April 2021, a MoM decline of over 28 percent. This has been the lowest sales for the dated compact SUV since October 2020.

  • Nissan continues to occupy the bottom spot in compact SUV monthly sales as the brand sold less than 60 units of the Kicks in April, a MoM decline of nearly 59 per cent.

Write your Comment on Hyundai Creta

2 comments
1
J
jasbir singh
May 17, 2021 11:50:51 AM

No 4 wheel drive option

    1
    J
    jasbir singh
    May 17, 2021 11:45:38 AM

    Underpowered diesel engine old creta diesel power 128 ps new creta 115 ps

