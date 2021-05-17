Hyundai Creta Continues Its Reign As Best Selling Compact SUV In April 2021

Modified On May 17, 2021 10:04 AM By Sonny for Hyundai Creta

But the Mahindra Scorpio was the biggest winner, with a month-on-month increase in sales of over 50 percent

The compact SUV segment continues to enjoy a fair bit of popularity in India, and is one of the few to be dominated by its most premium offerings. Like the automotive industry as a whole, this space was also impacted by the second wave of the ongoing pandemic as its monthly figures declined by almost 6 percent. Let’s take a look at how each compact SUV fared in April 2021:

April 2021 March 2021 MoM Growth Market share current(%) Average sales (6 months) Hyundai Creta 12463 12640 -1.4 46.51 12331 Kia Seltos 8086 10557 -23.4 30.18 8741 Mahindra Scorpio 3577 2331 53.45 13.35 3508 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross 2427 2535 -4.26 9.05 2035 Renault Duster 180 252 -28.57 0.67 366 Nissan Kicks 58 141 -58.86 0.21 155 Total 26791 28456 -5.85

The Hyundai Creta continues its reign atop the monthly sales charts of the compact SUV segment in April. It was the least impacted, with only a 1.4 percent decline in sales compared to March 2021, and still selling more than 12,400 units

The Kia Seltos' monthly figures dropped by over 23 percent this April. But it is still the second-most popular offering in the segment by some margin, with over 8,000 units sold last month. Its dip can be partly attributed to the anticipated MY2021 updates that were launched at the start of May.

The Mahindra Scorpio was the only one to enjoy a growth in its month-on-month (MoM) figures as its sales crossed the 3,500 units in April 2021. That was an increase of over 53 percent over its March sales.

Maruti’s compact SUV enjoyed consistent popularity, with sales of around 2,500 units a month. For April, its figures dipped to 2,427 units, a MoM decline of 4.26 percent.

The Renault Duster’s monthly figures dipped under 200 units in April 2021, a MoM decline of over 28 percent. This has been the lowest sales for the dated compact SUV since October 2020.

Nissan continues to occupy the bottom spot in compact SUV monthly sales as the brand sold less than 60 units of the Kicks in April, a MoM decline of nearly 59 per cent.

