Hyundai Bayon Name Confirmed For India: What We Know About Hyundai’s New SUV

It's been a while since Hyundai has been testing its upcoming compact SUV, and now finally the rumours have been confirmed, with its name officially revealed to be the Bayon. While a lot more details are yet to be revealed, here is everything we know about it:

2026 Hyundai Bayon: Name Confirmed

While we had speculated this name previously for the SUV, we now have official confirmation from Hyundai that it will be called the Bayon in India.

About The 2026 Hyundai Bayon

From the spy shots seen so far, we can see that the Bayon will adopt a curvier design leaning towards a more crossover stance than the upright traditional look of its sibling, the Creta. Up front, it is likely to feature a split setup for the LED headlamps and DRLs, a large grille and a clamshell bonnet.

In profile, it will have these snazzy dual-tone alloy wheels with an interesting pattern, while tall roof rails add road presence. Chunky body cladding is also expected to be on offer. The test mule spied had heavy camouflage on the rear end, but you can expect modern connected LED taillamps and a silver skid plate in keeping with the brand’s current design language.

Inside, a typical high-quality cabin experience and feature set is likely to be seen. Its feature list could include dual displays for the instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone climate control, multi-colour ambient lighting, wireless phone charger, panoramic sunroof, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and rear sunshades. It may also include safety tech such as a comprehensive Level 2 ADAS suite.

Powertrain details remain under wraps as well, although it is likely to offer turbo-petrol and diesel engine options with manual and automatic transmissions.

Expected Price & Rivals

The Hyundai Bayon is likely to be priced between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). It will sit beside the Creta and rival cars like Maruti Victoris, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Tata Sierra, Honda Elevate, Renault Duster and the Nissan Tekton.

CarDekho Says…

Given the Creta’s runaway success, making it one of the top-selling cars, not just in the segment, but in the entire industry, it's no surprise that Hyundai feels that there’s space for another option in the same segment. This holds especially true given the next-generation Creta that will launch next year and, on similar lines as the Kia Seltos, is expected to grow in size. This will make the Bayon an ideal choice for buyers wanting a spacious car, but not one as big as the upcoming Creta. You can also draw parallels with the Maruti Grand Vitara and Victoris, which sit in a similar segment with a significant difference in their dimensions.

While not much is known about it till now, we feel its snazzier and urban personality could truly make it a great alternative to its sibling. However, we are excited to know more too, and stay tuned to this space for the latest developments on the Bayon.

What are your thoughts on the Bayon name? Let us know in the comments below!

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