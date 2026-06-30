How Much Will The 2026 Tata Sierra EV Cost? Here’s Our Guess!

[UPDATE: Tata Motors has launched the Sierra EV, whose prices start from Rs 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom)]

Tata Motors is all set to launch the new Sierra EV today, and while pricing is expected to be revealed later in the day, we now know some key details about the electric SUV. Positioned between the Curvv EV and Harrier EV in the Tata Motors lineup, the Sierra EV will plug an important gap in the carmaker’s portfolio and operate in the meat of the EV market.

It will slot in the hotly contested segment consisting of popular models like the Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6, Maruti e Vitara, Toyota Ebella and the VinFast VF7. Considering that the Tata Sierra EV has some tough competition around it, here is what we think the Sierra EV should be priced at:

Tata Sierra EV: Expected Pricing

Tata Motors is expected to offer the Sierra EV in a range of 6 variants, with prices starting from Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom), which is about a lakh more expensive than the Curvv EV’s base Accomplished X 55 trim (priced at Rs 16.99 lakh). Notably, the Sierra EV is also likely to feature a larger 65 kWh battery in the base trim, as opposed to the Curvv EV’s 55 kWh unit which could explain the premium.

We also know that the top-spec Sierra EV will share its QWD dual-motor setup with the Harrier EV, and could feature the larger 75 kWh battery pack. This could take it closer to its larger sibling in terms of pricing.

Here is the expected pricelist for all variants:

Expected Variant 65 kWh 75 kWh Adventure Rs 18 lakh - Adventure S Rs 19 lakh Rs 20 lakh Fearless Rs 21 lakh Rs 22 lakh Fearless Plus Rs 23 lakh Rs 24 lakh Fearless Plus QWD - Rs 25 lakh Empowered - Rs 26 lakh Empowered QWD Rs 27.50 lakh

*Expected Pricing And Variants; Actual Details May Vary

For reference, the Curvv EV is priced between Rs 16.99 lakh and Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Harrier EV retails between Rs 21.49 lakh to Rs 30.23 lakh (ex-showroom). The Sierra EV will be positioned between these two Tata SUVs.

Features & Safety

With a lot of details out now, we can confirm that the Sierra EV will be equipped with features such as a three-screen display with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a heads-up display, panoramic sunroof and a 6-way power-adjustable driver seat. Other features on offer will include wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, powered tailgate, a wireless phone charger, air purifier and ventilated front seats.

In terms of safety, it is likely to feature Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems), 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), all-wheel disc brakes, front and rear parking sensors, 360-degree camera, auto park assist, hill hold assist (HHA) and traction control.

It could also get some of the party tricks the Harrier comes with such as Auto Park assist, Digital IRVM, as well as Summon Mode (where you can move the vehicle forward and back using the keyfob. Being an EV, you can also expect EV-specific features such as Vehicle To Load (V2L) and Vehicle To Vehicle (V2V).

Powertrains

Tata Motors in previous teasers has already revealed that the Sierra EV will feature a dual-motor QWD setup, just like the Harrier EV. The carmaker is also expected to offer the SUV with 65 kWh and 75 kWh battery pack options. So considering that it could use the same powertrains as the Tata Harrier EV, here are the expected specifications:

Battery Pack 65 kWh 75 kWh 75 kWh (QWD) No. of electric motor(s) 1 1 2 Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2) 550 km 650 km 630 km Power 238 PS 238 PS 238 PS (Rear motor), 158 PS (Front motor) Torque 315 Nm 315 Nm 500 Nm Drivetrain RWD RWD AWD

RWD- Rear-wheel Drive, AWD- All-wheel Drive

Furthermore, Tata has also revealed that the Sierra EV will have 120 kW DC fast charging capabilities.

Rivals

The Sierra EV will compete with electric crossover such as the Mahindra BE 6, Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV, Tata Curvv EV, Toyota Ebella, VinFast VF7 and the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara.