Honda’s New Flagship ZR-V SUV Launched At Rs 47.99 Lakh, Find Prices, Variants, Design, Specifications And FULL DETAILS Here

Honda Cars India has finally expanded its portfolio, something Honda fans have been waiting for for a long time. The company has launched the Honda ZR-V, which comes to India as a CBU (Completely Built Unit) import and is priced at Rs 47.99 lakh, making it the most expensive Honda on sale in the country.

With its sleek curvy design and a strong hybrid powertrain, the ZR-V does not follow trends but stays true to Honda's own identity. Whether it becomes a success in India remains to be seen, but if you've been a Honda enthusiast waiting for this moment, here's everything you need to know about the all-new Honda ZR-V:

Price & Variants

The Honda ZR-V is available in a single fully-loaded variant. The prices is as follows:

Variant Price (ex-showroom) ZR-V eHEV Rs 47.99 lakh

Notably, Honda had opened bookings for the SUV last month, and you can take a closer look at the process in this story.

Exterior

The ZR-V doesn't go for an upright SUV look. It looks more like a crossover with flowing curves and a low-slung stance.

Up front sits a small grille with thick vertical slats. It is subtle and that's probably what makes the nose look cleaner.

There are slim full-LED headlamps that sit on either side, while the LED DRLs and sequential turn indicators give the ZR-V a premium look.

Smaller Details: Honda has also kept the detailing tasteful with flush-fitting panel gaps, a raked rear windshield and subtle chrome detailing around the windows.

The bumper gets neatly integrated air curtains and a wide lower intake. The bonnet has subtle creases and sculpting, keeping the overall design quite understated.

In profile, the ZR-V has a long wheelbase, gently sloping roofline and strong shoulder line running into the rear. The body-coloured cladding around the wheel arches and side sills is a nice change from the black plastic treatment many SUVs use today.

The ZR-V rides on 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

How Big Is The New Honda ZR-V? Length: 4567 mm, Height: 1621 mm, Width: 1840 mm, Wheelbase: 2655 mm, Ground Clearance: 180 mm

The rear keeps things equally clean. There’s slim LED tail lamps that wrap around, while a roof spoiler, gunmetal skid garnish and dual exhaust finishers add just enough sportiness without making it look busy.

If you want to take a look at the ZR-V in detail, here is our image gallery.

Colour Options

The Honda ZR-V is offered in four colour options:

Crystal Black Pearl

Meteoroid Gray Metallic

Platinum White Pearl

Twilight Mist Black Pearl

You can check out this story to check how they look like.

Interior

The cabin follows an all-black theme with leatherette upholstery, a beige headliner and contrast stitching. The layout is clean, uncluttered and driver-focused without relying a lot on gloss surfaces.

The dashboard gets a layered horizontal design with premium soft-touch materials across the instrument panel, door pads and centre console.

The metallic trim running across the dashboard adds visual width while the centre console sits high between the front seats and houses the electronic button-type gear selector, drive mode selector and storage spaces. The layout keeps all important controls within easy reach.

The front seats are electrically adjustable with memory function for the driver's seat, while the rear seat offers generous legroom and headroom.

Boot Space

The Honda ZR-V has a standard boot space of 380 litres with both rows up.

The 60:40 split-folding rear seats also expand luggage capacity up to 1,313 litres when folded.

Features

Some of the top features in the Honda ZR-V are:

Equipment How Does It Help? 9-inch touchscreen infotainment It is a floating setup with crisp display and also supports wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto. 12-speaker Bose sound system It should make long highway drives a lot more enjoyable, especially for buyers who value a good in-car music experience. 10.2-inch digital driver’s display It displays hybrid power flow, ADAS functions and crucial car information, keeping most driving data right in front of the driver. Gesture controlled powered tailgate This hands free experience makes it easier to load luggage when your hands are full. Dual-zone auto AC It allows both front occupants to set their own preferred temperature. Wireless phone charger This keeps you away from the clutter of wires in case if you are running out of charge on your phone in a long drive.

Besides the features mentioned above, the ZR-V also gets ambient lighting, 8-way power adjustable driver seat, 4-way power adjustable co-driver seat, keyless entry, telescopic & tilt steering, rear AC vents and rear wiper and washer. You can also check out this story for a deep dive at the SUV’s feature list.

Safety

The Honda ZR-V’s safety tech is loaded with 8 airbags, level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors and all-wheel disc brakes.

It also has features like hill start assist and hill descent control, electronic parking brake with auto hold, electronic stability and traction control and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

Powertrain

The detailed specifications of the Honda ZR-V are as follows:

Engine 2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with strong-hybrid Transmission eCVT Power 184 PS Torque Up to 315 Nm Acceleration (0-100 kmph) 7.9 seconds Fuel Efficiency 22.80 kmpl

eCVT: Electrically-coupled Continuously Variable Transmission

Now that we are talking about the powertrain today, addressing the elephant in the room - is it E20 compliant? Yes, the ZR-V’s 2-litre, four-cylinder Atkinson-cycle petrol engine is 20 percent ethanol ready and is paired with Honda's dual-motor self-charging strong hybrid system.

The hybrid system automatically switches between EV Drive, Hybrid Drive and Engine Drive depending on driving conditions for better performance and efficiency.

The powertrain also gets regenerative braking through paddle selectors and selectable Econ, Normal and Sport driving modes. We have compiled a detailed explainer on the powertrain here.

Other Options To Consider

If you are shopping at the Honda ZR-V’s price range, here are the other cars that you should take a look at: