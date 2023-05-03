Modified On May 03, 2023 03:38 PM By Rohit for Honda Elevate

The Elevate is Honda’s first all-new model for India in almost six years and will slot above the City in its lineup

Honda to unveil the Elevate soon with a launch expected by August.

Some dealerships are already accepting bookings for the SUV.

Exterior highlights include connected LED taillights, a big grille and chunky wheel arches.

Could come with wireless phone charging, a bigger touchscreen, and ADAS.

Likely to get both the petrol engine options from the City, including the strong-hybrid setup.

Expected to have a starting price of Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom).

The compact SUV space will soon welcome another member and its name has just been confirmed as the Honda Elevate. While it hasn't even broken cover yet, some dealerships have already started accepting bookings for the upcoming SUV.

The Elevate, Honda’s first all-new model in six years for India, will first be launched in India and then go on sale globally. With the “Elevate” nameplate, the carmaker has let go of its long-associated nomenclature pattern of having names ending in V (for example the CR-V, WR-V, and BR-V). It could also mark the dawn of new-era models from Honda, some even electrified.

New Teaser Details

Honda Car India has just put out a new social media post revealing the “Elevate” badging on the SUV. While not much can be seen apart from the moniker, it does give us a glimpse of the SUV’s connected LED taillights.

What We Know So Far

A previous teaser shared by the carmaker already showed the silhouette of the Elevate SUV along with its LED headlights, the DRLs and LED fog lamps. The SUV’s earlier spy shots have also revealed chunky wheel arches, roof rails and a big grille.

Expected Equipment On Board

The Elevate SUV is expected to get a bigger touchscreen compared to the City’s 8-inch unit, a single-pane sunroof, wireless phone charging, digital driver’s display and ventilated front seats.

Passenger safety will likely be taken care of by six airbags, electronic stability control, traction control, and a 360-degree camera. It is expected to offer numerous advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

No Diesel Power

Just like the City, the Elevate SUV will also be a petrol-only offering. It is expected to come with the same 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine from the City, paired with 6-speed manual and CVT automatic transmission options. Honda’s compact SUV will also likely come with the City Hybrid’s strong-hybrid powertrain (126PS combined).

Price And Competition

Honda is expected to give the Elevate a starting price tag of Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom) and launch it by August. The SUV will square off against the MG Astor, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Citroen C3 Aircross and Skoda Kushaq.