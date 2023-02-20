Modified On Feb 20, 2023 03:42 PM By Sukrit for Honda Compact SUV

The compact SUV should get similar powertrain options as the Honda City including the sedan’s strong-hybrid drivetrain

2023 Honda SUV has a chunky front-end styling with a sleek, crossover-like rear end.

Should be well-equipped with features such as ventilated front seats and ADAS.

Likely to get the City’s 1.5-litre petrol engine alongside the City e-HEV’s strong-hybrid.

Expected to break cover by mid-2023 and be priced from Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda has a new SUV in the pipeline for India, and a new set of spy shots reveals that it has begun road tests of the product in India. We expect to get our first look at the upcoming mystery SUV by mid-2023. It’ll be a Maruti Grand Vitara rival and should be priced from Rs 11 lakh onwards (ex-showroom).

What the spy shots tell us

The new Honda compact SUV is an all-new product, so we aren’t sure what it’ll look like or be called. From the spy shots, we can see that the SUV will get a large grille flanked by cool-looking headlights with LED DRLs.

Despite the heavy camo, it’s possible to discern the clamshell bonnet and chunky front bumper with a lower grille. The overall aesthetic is upright and SUV-like.

From the rear three-quarter angle, the SUV looks more sleek and crossover-like with its sloping rear windshield. The lights seem to be split, wrap-around units and the number plate is mounted on the tailgate.

Engines and features

Under the SUV’s bonnet, we should see the same 1.5-litre NA petrol engine as the Honda City, paired with a six-speed manual and CVT automatic transmission options. In addition, the City hybrid’s strong-hybrid powertrain with 126PS should also be offered on the SUV. A diesel powertrain is unlikely to be offered.

In terms of features, a sunroof is already visible in the spy shots, and the equipment list should also include a large touchscreen with wirelessAndroid Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, semi-digital driver’s display, wireless phone charging, six airbags and a 360-degree camera.

The upcoming Honda compact SUV will rival the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Toyota Hyryder and MG Astor, aside from the aforementioned Grand Vitara.

