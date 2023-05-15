Published On May 15, 2023 02:29 PM By Rohit for Honda Elevate

The news comes with a new teaser showing the SUV from the top

Honda Elevate will make its global premiere on June 6.

Offline bookings for the SUV are already open at some Honda dealerships.

The Elevate SUV will miss out on a panoramic sunroof but will get a single-pane unit.

Other details observed in the teaser include the roof rail and a white body shade.

Honda is expected to offer it with ADAS and a bigger touchscreen than the City’s.

Likely to get the City’s 1.5-litre petrol unit and the City Hybrid’s 1.5-litre strong-hybrid powertrain.

Expected to be launched in August at a starting price of Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom).

After recently christening its compact SUV as the “Elevate,” Honda has now shared a teaser revealing that its new SUV will break cover on June 6. Offline bookings for the same are already being accepted at multiple Honda dealerships across the country.

New Details Revealed In The Teaser

Witness the #WorldPremiere of the most awaited SUV, the all-new Honda Elevate on June 06, 2023. Mark your calendar for the big unveil!#HondaElevate #NewHondaSUV #AllNewElevate pic.twitter.com/sc8TVGpjgN — Honda Car India (@HondaCarIndia) May 15, 2023

Honda’s latest teaser image of the Elevate SUV gives us a top-down view showing it to be finished in a white colour. Although, the most significant detail of all is that it won’t be getting a panoramic sunroof but a single-pane unit. The teaser also gives us a brief look at the LED DRLs up front and the LED taillights and the roof rail.

Given how competitors like the Hyundai Creta and Maruti Grand Vitara do offer a panoramic sunroof, the Elevate may be on the back foot without it. Even the upcoming facelifted Kia Seltos will offer it.

Other Expected Features

Apart from the sunroof, the Elevate will also likely come with a bigger touchscreen unit than the City’s 8-inch display, ventilated front seats, cruise control, digital driver’s display, and wireless phone charging.

In terms of safety, Honda is expected to equip it with up to six airbags, traction control, a 360-degree camera and electronic stability control (ESC). The Elevate will also come with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), likely consisting of lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control and forward-collision warning.

What’s Under The Hood?

The Elevate SUV will be provided with the City’s 1.5-litre petrol engine (121PS and 145Nm) with 6-speed manual and CVT options. Honda is also expected to offer it with the City Hybrid’s 126PS strong-hybrid powertrain. Like some newer compact SUVs, the Elevate too will miss out on a diesel engine altogether.

A Look At Its Competition

Honda’s SUV will be competing in a crowded segment that boasts of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun and the upcoming Citroen C3 Aircross. It is expected to go on sale by August 2023 at a starting price of Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom).