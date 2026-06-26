Honda Zero Alpha SUV Spied Testing In India: What Can We Expect From Honda’s First Electric SUV?

Honda India has been testing its electric SUV, the Zero Alpha, in India. Now, the SUV has been spotted testing with heavy camouflage, and even the interior has been spied, giving us a clear view of how the SUV would look and what the interior and features would be. The Electric SUV, which was spied, is identical to the Honda 0 Alpha concept that was showcased at the Japan Mobility Show 2025. Let’s take a closer look at what has been spied on.

Design

According to the spyshots, the SUV features a silhouette that is almost boxy in appearance. The front geometry is clearly visible, clean and minimalistic, with every angle emphasising a square-like design. The headlamps are square, and we can see four square units on each side, giving a pixel-like lighting pattern. The grille remains closed, giving it a very clean look. The protruded bumper gives a sporty feel, and it has an extended ‘U’-shaped air dam which could help in the battery components cooling and give the SUV a smiling face. The Bonnet is a bit curved towards the front end, which could give a better view of the road from the cabin.

In profile, the SUV is seen with flared wheel arches, giving a sporty look. Flush door handles can be seen, which gives the SUV a clean side profile, also making it aerodynamic.

At the rear, we can see the upright tailgate with an integrated spoiler. The LED tail lamps are vertically stacked on the outer edges. Wipers and integrated washers can also be seen.

The sculpted rear bumper with the layered chunky black cladding gives a rugged feel to the SUV.

Interior

The interior of the Zero Alpha is minimalistic and simple. We can see a large infotainment screen, possibly a touchscreen unit, as there are very few physical buttons. The instrument cluster is also in a screen layout but is smaller in size compared to the infotainment screen. The climate control buttons can be seen just below the huge display; they are the only physical buttons that we can see from the spyshots.

The steering wheel boasts a sporty flat-bottomed shape, with a three-spoke configuration. Furthermore, various integrated controls are visible on the steering wheel. An all-black theme is given in the dashboard layout, keeping the minimalist approach.

Expected Features

The SUV is expected to get features like a 360-degree camera, premium sound system, Touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, fully digital instrument cluster, connected car tech, wireless charging and dual-zone climate control.

Expected Powertrain

While exact technical specifications for the powertrain have not been revealed yet, Honda has confirmed that the Zero Alpha will be available exclusively as a pure electric vehicle.

Launch Date, Expected Price & Rivals

Although the Japanese automaker hasn't revealed an official launch timeline for the Zero Alpha, the all-electric SUV is anticipated to make its Indian debut around January 2027. As for the pricing, it is estimated to hit the market with an expected price tag of approximately Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India).

Once launched, Honda's first EV will lock horns with formidable contenders like the Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6, MG ZS EV, Creta Electric, Tata Sierra EV, and the VinFast VF 7