Honda Trademarks The Name ‘TrailSport’ In The US

Published On Apr 09, 2021 05:30 PM By Dhruv

Honda patents a new name that hints at more off-road focused versions of their SUVs

You need an SUV that can not only keep up with you on the tarmac but also help you down those narrow trails you so often like to take. But to do that, you typically choose something like a Ford or a Toyota in the US, and not a Honda. Well, things might be about to change as Honda has trademarked the name ‘TrailSport’ with the US Patents and Trademarks Office.

According to the information supplied along with the patent, Honda has made it clear it wants to use the name for land vehicles. More specifically, the company wants to put the ‘TrailSport’ badge on SUVs, among other vehicle types.

Honda already has SUVs like the HR-V, CR-V, Passport, and Pilot in the US. But none packs the ruggedness required to really get down and dirty, when the tarmac ends and the trail starts. The TrailSport badge will probably take care of that, with the Pilot being the first SUV to use the name. This should give Honda the power to pull up next to a Toyota or a Ford when it comes to rugged SUVs.

That said, we really don’t expect any Honda SUV to carry this name here in India. Considering this name is yet to kick off in the US, it will be sometime before Honda even thinks of taking it anywhere else.