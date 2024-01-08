Modified On Jan 08, 2024 06:02 PM By Rohit for Honda Elevate

The Elevate’s prices have been hiked by up to Rs 58,000, with its base variant being affected the maximum

Honda has increased the prices of the City uniformly by Rs 8,000.

The sedan is now priced between Rs 11.71 lakh and Rs 16.19 lakh.

The SUV’s prices now range from Rs 11.58 lakh to Rs 16.40 lakh.

As January unfolds, it's become a sort of mandatory for carmakers to increase the prices of their offerings, and 2024 is no exception. Honda has now joined the likes of Citroen and Skoda, increasing prices for some of its models. This price adjustment has concluded the introductory rates for the Elevate SUV, with the Honda City being the only other Honda car affected by this change.

Here’s a look at their updated variant-wise prices:

Elevate

Variant Old Price New Price Difference SV Rs 11 lakh Rs 11.58 lakh +Rs 58,000 V Rs 12.11 lakh Rs 12.31 lakh +Rs 20,000 V CVT Rs 13.21 lakh Rs 13.41 lakh +Rs 20,000 VX Rs 13.50 lakh Rs 13.70 lakh +Rs 20,000 VX CVT Rs 14.60 lakh Rs 14.80 lakh +Rs 20,000 ZX Rs 14.90 lakh Rs 15.10 lakh +Rs 20,000 ZX CVT Rs 16 lakh Rs 16.20 lakh +Rs 20,000 ZX CVT DT Rs 16.20 lakh Rs 16.40 lakh +Rs 20,000

The base variant of the Honda Elevate has become costlier by Rs 58,000.

Honda has hiked the prices of the remaining variants uniformly by Rs 20,000.

Also Check Out: Take A Look At The Top 15 Best-selling Cars Of December 2023

City

Variant Old Price New Price Difference SV Rs 11.63 lakh Rs 11.71 lakh +Rs 8,000 V Rs 12.51 lakh Rs 12.59 lakh +Rs 8,000 Elegant Edition Rs 12.57 lakh Rs 12.65 lakh +Rs 8,000 Elegant Edition CVT Rs 13.82 lakh Rs 13.90 lakh +Rs 8,000 V CVT Rs 13.76 lakh Rs 13.84 lakh +Rs 8,000 VX Rs 13.63 lakh Rs 13.71 lakh +Rs 8,000 VX CVT Rs 14.88 lakh Rs 14.96 lakh +Rs 8,000 ZX Rs 14.86 lakh Rs 14.94 lakh +Rs 8,000 ZX CVT Rs 16.11 lakh Rs 16.19 lakh +Rs 8,000

Prices of the Honda City have been hiked uniformly by Rs 8,000.

The sedan’s special Elegant Edition has also been included in the price increment.

Although Honda has only hiked prices of the Elevate SUV and City sedan for now, it could initiate a price increment for the remaining models as well. Stay tuned to CarDekho for more updates on such price hikes.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

Read More on : Elevate on road price