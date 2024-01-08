Honda Elevate’s Introductory Prices Come To An End, City’s Prices Hiked Too
The Elevate’s prices have been hiked by up to Rs 58,000, with its base variant being affected the maximum
Honda has increased the prices of the City uniformly by Rs 8,000.
The sedan is now priced between Rs 11.71 lakh and Rs 16.19 lakh.
The SUV’s prices now range from Rs 11.58 lakh to Rs 16.40 lakh.
As January unfolds, it's become a sort of mandatory for carmakers to increase the prices of their offerings, and 2024 is no exception. Honda has now joined the likes of Citroen and Skoda, increasing prices for some of its models. This price adjustment has concluded the introductory rates for the Elevate SUV, with the Honda City being the only other Honda car affected by this change.
Here’s a look at their updated variant-wise prices:
Elevate
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
SV
|
Rs 11 lakh
|
Rs 11.58 lakh
|
+Rs 58,000
|
V
|
Rs 12.11 lakh
|
Rs 12.31 lakh
|
+Rs 20,000
|
V CVT
|
Rs 13.21 lakh
|
Rs 13.41 lakh
|
+Rs 20,000
|
VX
|
Rs 13.50 lakh
|
Rs 13.70 lakh
|
+Rs 20,000
|
VX CVT
|
Rs 14.60 lakh
|
Rs 14.80 lakh
|
+Rs 20,000
|
ZX
|
Rs 14.90 lakh
|
Rs 15.10 lakh
|
+Rs 20,000
|
ZX CVT
|
Rs 16 lakh
|
Rs 16.20 lakh
|
+Rs 20,000
|
ZX CVT DT
|
Rs 16.20 lakh
|
Rs 16.40 lakh
|
+Rs 20,000
The base variant of the Honda Elevate has become costlier by Rs 58,000.
Honda has hiked the prices of the remaining variants uniformly by Rs 20,000.
City
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
SV
|
Rs 11.63 lakh
|
Rs 11.71 lakh
|
+Rs 8,000
|
V
|
Rs 12.51 lakh
|
Rs 12.59 lakh
|
+Rs 8,000
|
Elegant Edition
|
Rs 12.57 lakh
|
Rs 12.65 lakh
|
+Rs 8,000
|
Elegant Edition CVT
|
Rs 13.82 lakh
|
Rs 13.90 lakh
|
+Rs 8,000
|
V CVT
|
Rs 13.76 lakh
|
Rs 13.84 lakh
|
+Rs 8,000
|
VX
|
Rs 13.63 lakh
|
Rs 13.71 lakh
|
+Rs 8,000
|
VX CVT
|
Rs 14.88 lakh
|
Rs 14.96 lakh
|
+Rs 8,000
|
ZX
|
Rs 14.86 lakh
|
Rs 14.94 lakh
|
+Rs 8,000
|
ZX CVT
|
Rs 16.11 lakh
|
Rs 16.19 lakh
|
+Rs 8,000
Prices of the Honda City have been hiked uniformly by Rs 8,000.
The sedan’s special Elegant Edition has also been included in the price increment.
Although Honda has only hiked prices of the Elevate SUV and City sedan for now, it could initiate a price increment for the remaining models as well. Stay tuned to CarDekho for more updates on such price hikes.
All prices ex-showroom Delhi
