English | हिंदी

Honda Elevate’s Introductory Prices Come To An End, City’s Prices Hiked Too

Modified On Jan 08, 2024 06:02 PM By Rohit for Honda Elevate

  • 8916 Views
  • Write a comment

The Elevate’s prices have been hiked by up to Rs 58,000, with its base variant being affected the maximum

Honda Elevate and City price hike

  • Honda has increased the prices of the City uniformly by Rs 8,000.

  • The sedan is now priced between Rs 11.71 lakh and Rs 16.19 lakh.

  • The SUV’s prices now range from Rs 11.58 lakh to Rs 16.40 lakh.

As January unfolds, it's become a sort of mandatory for carmakers to increase the prices of their offerings, and 2024 is no exception. Honda has now joined the likes of Citroen and Skoda, increasing prices for some of its models. This price adjustment has concluded the introductory rates for the Elevate SUV, with the Honda City being the only other Honda car affected by this change.

Here’s a look at their updated variant-wise prices:

Elevate

Honda Elevate

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

SV

Rs 11 lakh

Rs 11.58 lakh

+Rs 58,000

V

Rs 12.11 lakh

Rs 12.31 lakh

+Rs 20,000

V CVT

Rs 13.21 lakh

Rs 13.41 lakh

+Rs 20,000

VX

Rs 13.50 lakh

Rs 13.70 lakh

+Rs 20,000

VX CVT

Rs 14.60 lakh

Rs 14.80 lakh

+Rs 20,000

ZX

Rs 14.90 lakh

Rs 15.10 lakh

+Rs 20,000

ZX CVT

Rs 16 lakh

Rs 16.20 lakh

+Rs 20,000

ZX CVT DT

Rs 16.20 lakh

Rs 16.40 lakh

+Rs 20,000

  • The base variant of the Honda Elevate has become costlier by Rs 58,000.

  • Honda has hiked the prices of the remaining variants uniformly by Rs 20,000.

Also Check Out: Take A Look At The Top 15 Best-selling Cars Of December 2023

City

Honda City

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

SV

Rs 11.63 lakh

Rs 11.71 lakh

+Rs 8,000

V

Rs 12.51 lakh

Rs 12.59 lakh

+Rs 8,000

Elegant Edition

Rs 12.57 lakh

Rs 12.65 lakh

+Rs 8,000

Elegant Edition CVT

Rs 13.82 lakh

Rs 13.90 lakh

+Rs 8,000

V CVT

Rs 13.76 lakh

Rs 13.84 lakh

+Rs 8,000

VX

Rs 13.63 lakh

Rs 13.71 lakh

+Rs 8,000

VX CVT

Rs 14.88 lakh

Rs 14.96 lakh

+Rs 8,000

ZX

Rs 14.86 lakh

Rs 14.94 lakh

+Rs 8,000

ZX CVT

Rs 16.11 lakh

Rs 16.19 lakh

+Rs 8,000

  • Prices of the Honda City have been hiked uniformly by Rs 8,000.

  • The sedan’s special Elegant Edition has also been included in the price increment.

Although Honda has only hiked prices of the Elevate SUV and City sedan for now, it could initiate a price increment for the remaining models as well. Stay tuned to CarDekho for more updates on such price hikes.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

Read More on : Elevate on road price

R
Published by
Rohit
Was this article helpful ?

1 out of 1 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Honda Elevate

Read Full News
  • Honda City
  • Honda Elevate

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
Home
New Cars
News
Honda Elevate’s Introductory Prices Come To An End, City’s Prices Hiked Too
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience