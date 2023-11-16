Honda Elevate Introduced In Japan As The New ‘WR-V’

Modified On Nov 16, 2023 12:04 PM By Rohit for Honda Elevate

The Japan-spec WR-V looks just like the India-spec Honda Elevate but there are still some big differences

Honda launched the Elevate in September 2023 in India.

The new WR-V for Japan looks identical to the Elevate from the outside but gets a black cabin and upholstery.

It misses out on features like a sunroof and wireless phone charging; the touchscreen unit is different too.

Gets the same LaneWatch camera and ADAS suite safety package as the India-spec Elevate.

Powered by the Elevate’s 1.5-litre petrol engine; but likely limited to the CVT automatic with no manual option.

India-spec Elevate is priced from Rs 11 lakh to Rs 16.28 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Honda Elevate was the carmaker’s newest SUV model and it went on sale in the Indian compact SUV segment in September 2023. The carmaker has now taken the Elevate SUV to its home country, but there it carries the name ‘WR-V.’ For your reference, Honda used the WR-V nameplate in India for its Jazz-based sub-4m crossover which was discontinued in April 2023.

How Different Is It?

Although the Elevate-based Japanese SUV (WR-V as it’s called) looks identical on the outside to the SUV sold here, it does have a couple of changes on the inside. Honda is offering this version of the Elevate with an all-black cabin theme and a different upholstery in Japan, which gets a brown theme for the Indian market.

Another point to note is that the Japan-spec model can be had in only five monotone colour options, whereas the India-spec Elevate is offered in both monotone (7) and dual-tone (3) shades.

Gets Feature Revisions As Well

There are a few feature differences between the two SUVs as well. While the India-spec Elevate comes with a 10-inch touchscreen, single-pane sunroof and a wireless phone charger among other amenities, Honda seems to have skipped all of them on the Japan-spec WR-V. The latter does get a touchscreen unit but it appears to be a different unit compared to the one on the Elevate sold here as it has physical controls along the right edge.

While not much is disclosed about the safety kit of the Japan-spec Elevate, we know both get a LaneWatch camera, reversing camera, and multiple advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) including forward collision warning and adaptive cruise control.

What About Its Engine?

Honda hasn’t revealed the exact output of the engine and the gearbox option of the new Japanese WR-V but it has shared that the SUV gets the same 1.5-litre petrol unit as the India-spec Elevate. This engine is rated at 121 PS and 145 Nm in the Elevate sold here, and comes with both 6-speed manual and CVT options. The Japanese iteration may be limited to the CVT automatic only.

The Japan-spec Elevate also doesn’t come with a strong-hybrid setup like its Indian counterpart. Honda is set to bring in an EV derivative of the SUV to India by 2026.

India Price And Rivals

In India, the Honda Elevate prices range between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 16.28 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The compact SUV takes on the Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, and Citroen C3 Aircross.

