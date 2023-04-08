Published On Apr 08, 2023 12:00 PM By Rohit for Honda Amaze

The Amaze had clocked one lakh unit sales within a year of its launch in India, making it the fastest Honda car to do so

Honda recently shared that its sub-4m sedan, the Amaze, had completed a decade in our country. The carmaker also revealed that it has sold over 5.3 lakh units of the Amaze in India. In this story, let’s take a deep dive into some important sales details of the Honda sedan.

Distribution Of Sales

The carmaker’s latest data about the sedan shows that of its total pan-India sales, a whopping 60 percent comes from tier 2 and 3 cities, indicating a strong demand in semi-urban and rural areas.

The same post also showed an interesting preference among the sedan’s buyers. While the Amaze’s automatic gearbox was picked by only nine percent of total buyers in 2013, the same number climbed up to 35 percent in 2022.

As per Takuya Tsumura, President and CEO, Honda Car India, the Amaze is the carmaker’s best-selling model. He further stated that out of total buyers for the sub-4m sedan, 40 percent were buying a car for the first time.

The Amaze’s India Journey

Honda launched the first-generation Amaze in India in 2013. The sedan, which achieved a lakh sales within a year, became the fastest Honda car in India to breach this milestone. By the time the second-gen Amaze came out in 2018, the carmaker had already acquired three lakh buyers for its sub-4m nameplate. While the first-gen Amaze was based on the Brio (hence the design similarities), the second-gen model was a freshly baked product.

If you ever wondered how the two generations of the sedan have performed in terms of sales till date, it’s almost been a 50:50 split. While Honda sold 2.6 lakh units of the first-gen model between April 2013 and March 2018, the second-gen Amaze’s sales between May 2018 and March 2023 stood at 2.7 lakh units.

What Does It Offer Presently?

The Amaze is the only other model apart from the City that Honda currently sells in India. While it was available with both petrol and diesel engines earlier, the introduction of the stricter BS6 phase 2 norms has made it a petrol-only offering since the start of 2023. Honda has provided it with a 1.2-litre petrol unit (90PS/110Nm), paired with either a five-speed MT or CVT.

It is decently equipped with features such as a seven-inch touchscreen system, cruise control, auto AC and paddle shifters (CVT only). Its safety kit comprises dual front airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and a rear parking camera. The Amaze is sold in three broad variants – E, S and VX – priced from Rs 6.99 lakh to Rs 9.60 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

