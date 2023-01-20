Published On Jan 20, 2023 09:10 AM By Tarun for Tata Tiago EV

These four cars just get cosmetic upgrades over their regular models, but definitely look sportier and cooler

At the Auto Expo 2023, we saw several concepts some of which will make it to production, while some won’t. Besides the regular EV concepts that we saw, Maruti, Toyota, and Tata had some cosmetic modified cars also on the stage. Sadly, they might not make it to production, but surely we would want them on sale. Here’s all you need to know about them:

Maruti’s Matte Edition Cars

While Maruti has launched its lineup’s Black editions, it also showcased the Matte Editions of the Grand Vitara and Brezza. Both the SUVs are covered in a matte black shade, similar to what we see on the Kia Seltos and Sonet X-Line. However, this shade was just limited to the show cars and Maruti gave no comment regarding their launch. We do hope that Maruti brings this edition too, which should command a small premium over the corresponding prices.

Also Read: Here’s Everything Maruti Suzuki Showcased At Auto Expo 2023

Tata Tiago EV Blitz

No, this isn’t a Tiago EV JTP, but the Blitz. The kitted-up Tiago EV surely looks like a hot electric hatch. It’s finished in a gloss white shade with blacked-out elements for the grille, roof and ORVMs. Body skirts and bumper extensions gel well with gloss black wheel arches and the Tiago JTP-inspired 15-inch alloy wheels, complementing its aggressive style.

However, inside the cabin, there’s absolutely no change and you’re welcomed by the comparatively boring looking interior. There’s no word from Tata yet about the Tiago EV Blitz, but we’re rooting for it and that too with more performance on the table.

Not The Toyota Glanza GR Sport

While this version of the Toyota Glanza does look like a proper GR Sport variant, it’s not. Up front, it gets the bumper skirt, slats on either side, and a tweaked grille - all with red accents and carbon fiber finish.

Also Read: Toyota Recalls Close To 1,400 Units Of The Glanza And Hyryder

The side profile also looks tasteful with these side skirts, slick looking black alloys, red calipers, and carbon fiber-finished ORVMs. At the back, you get a single exhaust which looks race-spec. Even the bumper has been reworked sporting skirts and red accents. The smokey headlamps add more to the aggressive look. Last but not the least, it gets the dual-tone gloss white and matte black shade, the latter also flowing into the pillars.

Even inside the cabin, it gets red and black elements with several carbon finished bits. The overall layout however remains unchanged.

We surely want this specced-up version of the Toyota Glanza. Probably, Maruti could lend the Fronx’s 1-litre turbo-petrol engine to this Glanza and we have a hot hatch. There’s no official word on its launch but we surely want to see it. The sportier Glanza would go up against the Hyundai i20 N Line and Tata Altroz Racer.

Read More on : Tiago EV Automatic