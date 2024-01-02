Modified On Jan 02, 2024 12:40 PM By Shreyash for Citroen C3X

The C3X crossover sedan will carry the same dashboard layout seen with the Citroen C3 and C3 Aircross

The Citroen C3X will share its platform and powertrain with the Citroen C3 and C3 Aircross.

The crossover sedan will also get an all-electric version.

Inside, it will get the same 10.2-inch touchscreen system and 3-spoke steering wheel with audio and calling controls, seen on the C3 Aircross.

Citroen C3X is expected to be launched in mid-2024 from a starting price of Rs 7 lakh (ex-showroom).

The first set of interior spy shots of the India-spec Citroen C3X crossover sedan has surfaced on the internet. The C3X will be the fifth offering from the French carmaker in India, and it will also be the third model based on the C3 and C3 Aircross’ platform.

A Familiar Cabin

Its dashboard closely resembles that of the C3 Aircross SUV. The design of the AC vents for the co-driver looks exactly like what we've seen in existing Citroen models like the C3, eC3, and C3 Aircross. Other shared elements will likely include the big 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 3-spoke steering wheel with audio and calling controls, reminiscent of the C3 Aircross SUV.

Expected Features

Expected features on board the C3X crossover include a digital driver’s display, up to six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a reversing camera.

Powertrains To Expect

The C3X will be available in both ICE (internal combustion engine) and EV (electric vehicle) variants. The ICE version of the crossover may be equipped with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine (110 PS / 190 Nm), shared with the C3 and C3 Aircross models. This engine will be paired with a 6-speed manual transmission, though Citroen may also provide the option of an automatic transmission.

The powertrain details for the electric version of the C3X are not yet public. However, we expect the car to feature a larger battery and a more powerful motor than the eC3.

Expected Launch & Rivals

Citroen could launch the C3X in mid-2024 from a starting price of Rs 7 lakh (ex-showroom). It will take on the likes of the Tata Curvv, Hyundai Verna, and Skoda Slavia, while the electric version of the C3X will rival the Tata Curvv EV.

