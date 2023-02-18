Here's What CarDekho Group CEO & Shark Tank Investor Amit Jain Drives And Why

Modified On Feb 18, 2023 01:13 PM By Ansh for Mercedes-Benz AMG E 53 Cabriolet

While his go-to vehicles are from Mercedes-Benz, his favourite is a car he can’t quite get his hands on just yet

As the new judge on Shark Tank, CarDekho Group's very own CEO and Co-founder Amit Jain was recently interviewed by our team. He shared some details about his current car, what he loves about it and which car he would like to own. So let’s take a look at what Amit Jain had to say:

What He Drives

Amit has a choice of cars but his favourite is his Sky Blue Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet. No surprise that our Shark’s favourite car is blue, I suppose.

The previous-generation E350 convertible coupe features a 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine under the bonnet, making 272PS. These days, the only E-Class drop-top you can have is the performance-oriented AMG E 53 Cabriolet which uses a 3-litre turbo-petrol engine that churns out 435PS and 520Nm and also gets a boost of 22PS and 250Nm with a 48V motor. Amit Jain loves to drive his convertible, but when it comes to our potholes, his Mercedes-Benz GLC does the job.

Why He Loves It

Amit Jain shared his feelings about his car and told us that he likes its quick acceleration, handling and styling. He also told us what he prefers in a car; and according to him, the two important things a car should have are driving comfort and lots of features and technology.

His Favourite Car

The Shark says that his favourite car is an offering from Tesla, and he would love to buy one when the brand arrives in India. The Tesla Model 3 and Model Y were even being tested in India, but due to heavy tariffs on importing completely built-up (CBU) units, the carmaker has put a hold on its India operations .

We already know what our CEO drives and wishes to own, but we would like to know what your favourite car is. Let us know in the comments below.

