Here's How Much Quicker Mahindra XUV400 Is Than Petrol & Diesel Subcompact SUVs

Modified On Mar 10, 2023 11:09 AM By Tarun for Mahindra XUV400 EV

The XUV400 electric SUV packs an electric motor rated at 150PS and 310Nm

Mahindra XUV400 is the latest electric SUV to go on sale, priced from Rs 16 lakh to Rs 19 lakh (ex-showroom). It’s based on the XUV300 but has a redesigned boot and 200mm of increased length, for more boot space. The cabin space of the XUV400 is identical to the XUV300, which also suggests that it’s essentially an electric rival to the ICE-powered subcompact SUVs. 

We’ve put the Mahindra XUV400 through our performance tests and got some interesting numbers. Here, we’ve put it up against its petrol and diesel sub-four-metre rivals, on the basis of our internal test figures. Do note that we have tested these cars over the years and have largely considered the quickest powertrain combination of each model: 

Models

XUV400 EV

XUV300 Diesel MT

Sonet iMt

Brezza AT

Magnite CVT

Kiger MT

Nexon MT

Venue DCT 

0-100 kmph* 

8.4 seconds

12.21 seconds

11.68 seconds

15.24 seconds

12.03 seconds

11.01 seconds

11.64 seconds

11.24 seconds

Power / Torque

150PS / 310Nm

117PS / 300Nm

120PS / 172Nm

103PS / 138Nm

100PS / 152Nm

100PS / 160Nm

120PS / 170Nm 

120PS / 172Nm

*internal testing figure 

  • The XUV400 EV is the quickest accelerating car among its rivals, and the quickest model priced below Rs 20 lakh. These figures put the new electric Mahindra in contention with BMWs, Audis, and even the Mini Cooper SE (7.13 seconds).  

Mahindra XUV400

  • The second quickest one that we have performance-tested, is the Kiger, which is almost 2.5 seconds slower than the XUV400. Surprisingly, it’s one of the least powerful and torquey SUVs among its rivals. 

Renault Kiger

  • The Renault is followed by the Venue turbo-petrol with a DCT (dual clutch automatic), Nexon with a turbo-petrol and manual combination, and the Sonet turbo-petrol with an iMT (clutchless manual).

Hyundai Venue
Tata Nexon

  • The Brezza is the slowest one here and the only ICE-powered SUV in this list without a turbocharger.

Maruti Brezza

  • When compared with the top-end variants of its subcompact rivals, the XUV400 is costlier by over Rs 5 lakh. 

Mahindra’s XUV400 EV is also offered with drive modes -- Fun, Fast, and Fearless -- which alter the throttle response. With a claimed range of 456 kilometres, the XUV400 aims to curb range anxiety while also offering an engaging driving experience. It is a direct rival to the Tata Nexon EV Max and is positioned above the likes of the Citroen eC3.

