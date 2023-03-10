Modified On Mar 10, 2023 11:09 AM By Tarun for Mahindra XUV400 EV

The XUV400 electric SUV packs an electric motor rated at 150PS and 310Nm

Mahindra XUV400 is the latest electric SUV to go on sale, priced from Rs 16 lakh to Rs 19 lakh (ex-showroom). It’s based on the XUV300 but has a redesigned boot and 200mm of increased length, for more boot space. The cabin space of the XUV400 is identical to the XUV300, which also suggests that it’s essentially an electric rival to the ICE-powered subcompact SUVs.

We’ve put the Mahindra XUV400 through our performance tests and got some interesting numbers. Here, we’ve put it up against its petrol and diesel sub-four-metre rivals, on the basis of our internal test figures. Do note that we have tested these cars over the years and have largely considered the quickest powertrain combination of each model:

Models XUV400 EV XUV300 Diesel MT Sonet iMt Brezza AT Magnite CVT Kiger MT Nexon MT Venue DCT 0-100 kmph* 8.4 seconds 12.21 seconds 11.68 seconds 15.24 seconds 12.03 seconds 11.01 seconds 11.64 seconds 11.24 seconds Power / Torque 150PS / 310Nm 117PS / 300Nm 120PS / 172Nm 103PS / 138Nm 100PS / 152Nm 100PS / 160Nm 120PS / 170Nm 120PS / 172Nm

*internal testing figure

The XUV400 EV is the quickest accelerating car among its rivals, and the quickest model priced below Rs 20 lakh. These figures put the new electric Mahindra in contention with BMWs, Audis, and even the Mini Cooper SE (7.13 seconds).

The second quickest one that we have performance-tested, is the Kiger, which is almost 2.5 seconds slower than the XUV400. Surprisingly, it’s one of the least powerful and torquey SUVs among its rivals.

The Renault is followed by the Venue turbo-petrol with a DCT (dual clutch automatic), Nexon with a turbo-petrol and manual combination, and the Sonet turbo-petrol with an iMT (clutchless manual).

The Brezza is the slowest one here and the only ICE-powered SUV in this list without a turbocharger.

When compared with the top-end variants of its subcompact rivals, the XUV400 is costlier by over Rs 5 lakh.

Mahindra’s XUV400 EV is also offered with drive modes -- Fun, Fast, and Fearless -- which alter the throttle response. With a claimed range of 456 kilometres, the XUV400 aims to curb range anxiety while also offering an engaging driving experience. It is a direct rival to the Tata Nexon EV Max and is positioned above the likes of the Citroen eC3.

