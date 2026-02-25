Here's A Complete Breakdown Of The New Tata Punch EV’s Variant-wise Colour Options

With refreshed styling and updated battery packs, Tata Motors recently launched the facelifted Tata Punch EV. It is offered in five broad variants: Smart, Smart Plus, Adventure, Empowered and Empowered Plus S. Bookings for the 2026 Punch EV are now underway, and in this report, we take a look at the variant-wise colour options available with the 2026 Punch EV:

2026 Tata Punch EV: Colour Options

The 2026 Punch EV is available in five monotone shades and seven dual-tone shades.

Monotone Shades Dual-tone Shades Caramel Fearless Yellow with Black Roof Supernova Copper Empowered Oxide with Black Roof Pure Grey Caramel with Black Roof Bengal Rouge (Red) Supernova Copper with Black Roof Pristine White Pure Grey with Black Roof — Bengal Rouge with Black Roof — Pristine White with Black Roof

You can check out how each of the colours looks in real-life, here.

2026 Tata Punch EV Variant-wise Colour Options

Here’s a complete variant-wise breakdown of the available colour options:

Variant Supernova Copper Pure Grey Bengal Rouge Pristine White Caramel Fearless Yellow Empowered Oxide Smart ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ Smart+ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ Adventure ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ Empowered ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Empowered+ S ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

The entry-level Smart and Smart+ variants get four monotone shades. The Adventure trim adds the Caramel shade to the list.

It is from the Empowered variants onwards that Tata offers the full range of dual-tone options.

Notably, the higher-spec Empowered and Empowered+ S variants are available only with dual-tone colour options.

Features and Safety

The 2026 Punch EV comes equipped with features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, automatic climate control, a wireless phone charger, ventilated front-row seats, connected car tech, and a single-pane sunroof.

On the safety front, it offers six airbags as standard, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, rear parking sensors, hill hold assist, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Powertrain Options

Battery Pack 30 kWh 40 kWh No. of electric motor 1 1 Power 88 PS 129 PS Torque 154 Nm 154 Nm Acceleration (0-100 kmph) 13.5 seconds 9 seconds Claimed range (MIDC Part 1 + 2) 365 km-375 km* 468 km

*Under Certification

With the update, the Punch EV now comes with revised battery pack options. It introduces a larger 40 kWh unit, which offers a claimed range of around 500 km, and it continues with the same single electric motor setup as the smaller battery pack option.

Price & Rivals

Prices for the Tata Punch EV start at Rs 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom), under the BaaS battery rental scheme. If you are interested in paying for the entire vehicle upfront, prices for the Punch EV range between Rs 9.69 lakh and Rs 12.59 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Punch EV takes on the likes of the Citroen eC3 and serves as an alternative to EVs like the MG Comet EV, Tata Nexon EV, MG Windsor EV, and the Mahindra XUV 3XO EV.