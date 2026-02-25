All
    Here's A Complete Breakdown Of The New Tata Punch EV’s Variant-wise Colour Options

    The Punch EV is offered in both monotone and dual-tone shades; however, the latter are available only on select trims

    Published On Feb 25, 2026 10:08 AM By CarDekho

    Tata Punch EV

    With refreshed styling and updated battery packs, Tata Motors recently launched the facelifted Tata Punch EV. It is offered in five broad variants: Smart, Smart Plus, Adventure, Empowered and Empowered Plus S. Bookings for the 2026 Punch EV are now underway, and in this report, we take a look at the variant-wise colour options available with the 2026 Punch EV:

    2026 Tata Punch EV: Colour Options

    The 2026 Punch EV is available in five monotone shades and seven dual-tone shades. 

    Monotone Shades

    Dual-tone Shades

    Caramel

    Fearless Yellow with Black Roof

    Supernova Copper

    Empowered Oxide with Black Roof

    Pure Grey

    Caramel with Black Roof

    Bengal Rouge (Red)

    Supernova Copper with Black Roof

    Pristine White

    Pure Grey with Black Roof

    Bengal Rouge with Black Roof

    Pristine White with Black Roof

    You can check out how each of the colours looks in real-life, here.

    2026 Tata Punch EV Variant-wise Colour Options

    Here’s a complete variant-wise breakdown of the available colour options:

    Variant

    Supernova Copper

    Pure Grey

    Bengal Rouge

    Pristine White

    Caramel

    Fearless Yellow

    Empowered Oxide

    Smart

    Smart+

    Adventure

    Empowered

    Empowered+ S

    • The entry-level Smart and Smart+ variants get four monotone shades. The Adventure trim adds the Caramel shade to the list. 

    • It is from the Empowered variants onwards that Tata offers the full range of dual-tone options. 

    2026 Tata Punch EV Facelift

    • Notably, the higher-spec Empowered and Empowered+ S variants are available only with dual-tone colour options.

    Features and Safety

    The 2026 Punch EV comes equipped with features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, automatic climate control, a wireless phone charger, ventilated front-row seats, connected car tech, and a single-pane sunroof.

    Tata Punch EV Facelift

    On the safety front, it offers six airbags as standard, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, rear parking sensors, hill hold assist, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). 

    Powertrain Options

    Battery Pack

    30 kWh

    40 kWh

    No. of electric motor

    1

    1

    Power

    88 PS

    129 PS

    Torque

    154 Nm

    154 Nm

    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)

    13.5 seconds

    9 seconds

    Claimed range (MIDC Part 1 + 2)

    365 km-375 km*

    468 km
    *Under Certification

    With the update, the Punch EV now comes with revised battery pack options. It introduces a larger 40 kWh unit, which offers a claimed range of around 500 km, and it continues with the same single electric motor setup as the smaller battery pack option.

    Price & Rivals

    Prices for the Tata Punch EV start at Rs 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom), under the BaaS battery rental scheme. If you are interested in paying for the entire vehicle upfront, prices for the Punch EV range between Rs 9.69 lakh and Rs 12.59 lakh (ex-showroom).

    2026 Tata Punch EV Facelift

    The Punch EV takes on the likes of the Citroen eC3 and serves as an alternative to EVs like the MG Comet EV, Tata Nexon EV, MG Windsor EV, and the Mahindra XUV 3XO EV.

