The small city-focused two-door EV will sport quirky styling and premium features

Latest teaser shows the dual floating 10.25-inch displays for the infotainment system and driver’s display.

Rotary knobs and switch for Eco/Sports mode also shown in the teaser.

Expected with 17.3kWh and 26.7kWh battery packs with a range of up to 300km.

Prices are expected to range from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

Ahead of its imminent launch, MG has released another teaser of the Comet EV. The latest image shows the dashboard of the electric hatchback in its entirety. It will rival the likes of the Citroen eC3 and Tata Tiago EV.

The latest teaser shows the dual floating 10.25-inch displays housing the infotainment touchscreen system and the driver’s display, which gets different widgets and customizable pages to play with. You can also see the brushed silver element on the dashboard which houses the AC vents. It will get manual AC with rotary dials, telescopic adjustment for steering wheel, and a toggle button for switching between Eco and Sports modes, housed in a polished black housing.

Other features on board the Comet EV will include steering-mounted controls, dual front airbags, a rear parking camera and electronic stability control. The quirky little hatchback will be a two-door model, but will be able to seat up to four people.

The Indonesian-spec version of the Comet EV, a.k.a, the Wuling Air, gets the choice of 17.3kWh and 26.7kWh battery packs. The smaller pack offers a range of up to 200km, while the bigger unit delivers up to 300km. It remains to be seen which battery option will make it to the MG-badged micro EV for India. Powering the Comet should be a single 40PS rear-axle-mounted motor.

The full reveal and price announcement is expected later this April and the Comet is expected to cost between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom).