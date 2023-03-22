Modified On Mar 22, 2023 11:48 AM By Rohit for Hyundai Verna

Explore the important design elements of the new Verna inside and out in these detailed images

The all-new Hyundai Verna has been launched in India, with prices starting from Rs 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The generation update has made the sedan sportier-looking, bigger in size, and more feature-rich. It's just not the looks that are sportier but its performance also takes a step up with a more potent turbo-petrol engine. So, before you head out to the showroom to book one, here's an image gallery which details its styling and features.

Exterior

Up front, the most noticeable trait is the “Parametric Jewel” pattern for the grille and the long LED DRL strip (split into three parts) spanning the width of the bonnet. As a design inspired from luxury models and concepts, it does uplift the Hyundai sedan too. The new Verna gets tri-piece multi-reflector LED headlights and turn indicators placed just below the elongated DRL strip. You can see the front parking sensors almost camouflaged inside the grille, and the radar for the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) housed in the bumper.

In profile, you can see the sharp cuts and creases that give the new Verna its athletic stance, the silver louvre idents on the C-pillar, and the fastback-like sloping roofline. Hyundai is providing its compact sedan with 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels on standard variants and blacked-out wheels on the Turbo variants (with red brake callipers).

At the back, the sedan features connected LED taillights, with the “Verna” badge located above it. This light signature extends into a fang-like shape on the wraparound tail lamps, reminiscent of the current Tucson. There’s also the variant marker on the bottom right side of the bootlid (Turbo variants get the specific moniker here), while some part of the bumper is done up with triangular inserts.

Interior

Hyundai is offering the Verna with two cabin themes. The regular variants sport a black and beige cabin theme, with silver accents on the dashboard, door pads and two-spoke steering wheel. The Turbo variants, on the other hand, get an all-black interior with red inserts all around akin to Hyundai’s N Line models.

The main highlight is the dual screen setup on the Verna, consisting of a 10.25-inch infotainment unit and a digitised driver’s display.

Rear occupants can benefit from AC vents and two USB type-C charging ports. However, there’s no headrest for the rear middle passenger.

Powertrains

The new Verna comes with two petrol units: a 115PS 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine (6-speed MT/CVT) and the other a new 160PS 1.5-litre turbo (6-speed MT/7-speed DCT). This makes the Verna’s turbo variants the most powerful in the segment, and they claim a high level of fuel economy as well.

Prices And Rivals

Hyundai is offering the Verna in four broad variants: EX, S, SX and SX(O). The sedan’s introductory prices range from Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 17.38 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). It takes on the Skoda Slavia, Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus and Maruti Ciaz.

